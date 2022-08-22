GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw compares Republican attacks on FBI over Trump raid to ‘extremist Democrats’

<!–

Texas Republican Representative Dan Crenshaw criticized “crazy” attacks on the FBI by members of his own party on Sunday.

The two-term congressman has reprimanded calls to “define” the agency, as well as threats against FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland that have increased in the wake of the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s property in Mar. -Lago.

Trump’s Republican allies in Congress have been accused of sparking outrage against federal law enforcement by portraying the unannounced search and seizure of classified documents as a Department of Justice weaponization.

During a camera interview with CNN’s State of the Union, Crenshaw compared firefighter Marjorie Taylor Greene’s demand to “unburden the FBI” to the calls of progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to ‘unburden the police’ during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.

“It’s crazy,” the former Navy SEAL said bluntly. “And that makes us look like extremist democrats, don’t we?”

“Marjorie and AOC can join the law enforcement club if they want — 99 percent of Republicans aren’t on that train.”

Crenshaw claimed that the majority of Republicans sought “accountability” and “transparency” from the FBI.

“The criticism we are leveling against the FBI and DOJ is completely justified. It’s not that criticism that leads a madman to attack an FBI,” he said, adding that the latter kind of statements are “all wrong.”

He then turned his frustrations on the White House, claiming that the Biden administration’s support for people to practice free speech in the wake of the Roe v. Wade decision indicated a “double standard.”

“I’ll tell you what frustrates Republicans when you hear that kind of criticism. Last time I checked, you even had the White House spokesperson saying, yes, people should protest in front of the houses of the justices of the United States.” Supreme Court, even after Brett Kavanaugh was threatened with his life because of this,” Crenshaw said.

“And so there’s a double standard that frustrates Republicans quite a bit when we talk about these issues.

“Again, it doesn’t make it right. I like to be on the side of, it’s all bad, whoever says it.’

Crenshaw and Greene had bumped into their heads last week over the Georgian legislature’s attacks on the FBI.

In a report addressing wider Republican concerns about increased verbal attacks on federal law enforcement, Crenshaw said: axios: “I’m impressed that the Democrats have finally made us say, ‘Defund the FBI.'”

“It doesn’t make you seem serious when you start talking like that,” he added.

Greene fired back on Twitter along with a screenshot of Crenshaw’s comment.

“You know what makes you look unserious to Republican voters?” she posed.

“Republican politicians who never take the bold steps to stop the Democrat’s relentless destruction of America, and worse, those same Republicans who join the America Last Uniparty.”

Greene also cut down on calls to “unburden the FBI,” ending her lengthy Twitter thread with: “Of course we need federal law enforcement to stop terrorists, incarcerate child sex predators and destroy drug gangs, but political prosecution from the corrupt top executive in the US.” FBI and DOJ must be relieved and stripped of power. That’s the serious action our voters expect.’

A Republican nominee for the United States House of Representatives has said in recent days that he would have sent FBI agents home “in a body bag” if his property was searched.

Martin Hyde, who is running for Florida GOP Rep. Vern Buchanan said in a now-deleted video: “When they got to Mar-a-Lago and raided President Trump’s house, it was an attack on each of the 75 million people who voted for Donald Trump. It was an attack on democracy.’

Trump himself has denounced the FBI operation as political persecution and an attack on democracy.

The unannounced search was linked to classified documents sought by the National Archives.