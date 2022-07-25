GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says there is no party leadership and insists Trump will be irrelevant

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Monday declared the Republican Party’s state a “disaster” and said in an interview that former President Donald Trump would one day be “persona non grata” after explosive hearings on Jan. 6.

He made the comments after helping to preside over Thursday’s Jan. 6 prime-time hearings, which included outtakes of Trump struggling to deliver a video speech to the nation saying the 2020 election was over.

When asked about the GOP’s condition, Kinzinger said: MSNBC Monday: ‘Yes, the state of the party is a disaster. I mean, look, there are anecdotes, I’ve got people telling me, you know, hey, my dad was hooked on Fox News. Never thought there was anything wrong with Donald Trump. Now he hates me for these hearings. I hear anecdotal things like that,” he said.

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) predicted Donald Trump would soon be ‘persona non grata’

Kinzinger announced last year that he would retire from Congress at the end of his term after state leaders revised state lines to place him in a district with GOP Rep. Darin LaHood, a Trump ally.

That followed his move as one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach Trump after Jan. 6.

When asked about the impact of the panel hearings, in which Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney being the only Republicans, he replied, “There are movements going on. And I think in the medium, and especially in the long run, Donald Trump will be persona non grata in this country and because of it.

‘But leaders are needed in the short term. I mean, look, I always thought that when you got elected to Congress – this is my naivety as a kid that you’d come here to lead. And what I’ve learned is that leadership is extremely rare in this job, and people are just more interested in keeping the title,” he said.

Polls continue to show that Trump is very popular among Republican voters. But Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is beating him in the Republican polls, including in early voting states like New Hampshire.

Kinzinger warned against “washing the events of January 6 under the rug,” even as he expressed general concern about prosecutions that could be seen as political.

“If he’s not held accountable by the law, I’m afraid that sets a much worse precedent than anything else,” he said.

Kinzinger spoke days after he was profiled in the Washington Post, pointing to the way he came to Washington as part of the 2010 Tea Party wave.

“I was one of his favorites early on,” he said.

Kinzinger helped lead Thursday’s prime time hearing by the January 6 House panel

The hearing featured outtakes from former President Donald Trump struggling to say the election was over even after the Capitol riots

Protesters storming the Capitol chanted to hang former Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over the electoral count

Kinzinger did not vote for Trump in 2016, and days after Trump took office for a policy retreat in Philadelphia, Kinzinger hit the bottle to deal with the situation.

“I got super drunk,” he told the newspaper. “Trump’s president, how are we going to deal with this?” he said.

Still, he turned around and voted for Trump in 2020, agreeing now that he resembles those he criticizes for political cowardice.

“That way I can say with a straight face that I voted for him,” Kinzinger said, explaining his justification. “I know he’s not going to win, but I can say I did it. And so I have credit for the base.’

He said he felt “dirty” doing so, adding, “It’s not something I can completely get rid of in my soul.”