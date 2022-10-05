GOP optimistic about Senate chances despite Walker turmoil

NEW YORK (AP) — Leading Republicans enter the final month of the mid-term campaign and are increasingly optimistic that a Senate majority is within reach, even as a dramatic family fight in Georgia clouds one of the party’s biggest pick-up options.

And while some Democrats are crowing on social media about apparent Republican setbacks, party strategists personally admit that their own shortcomings may not be made up for by the GOP’s mounting challenges.

The evolving outlook is tied to a blunt reality: Democrats have virtually no margin for error when faced with the weight of history, widespread economic concerns and president Joe Biden’s standing weak. There is broad agreement between the two parties that Democrats’ summer momentum in states like Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin has eroded just five weeks before Election Day.

“There is reason to be alarmed, no reason to be gloomy,” said veteran Democratic strategist James Carville. “Looks like we had a bit of momentum at the end of August. I don’t know if we have gone backwards, but in many places we are not making progress.”

Those lukewarm prospects come even as Republicans face a series of self-imposed setbacks in the states that matter most in the 2022 midterms, which will shape the balance of power in Congress and state houses across the country.

Nothing was more eye-catching than Herschel Walker’s battle in Georgia, where the son of the Republican Senate candidate accused him of lying about his personal challenges — including a report of The Daily Beast claiming that the anti-abortionist paid Walker for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009. Walker called the accusation a “flat lie” and said he would sue, a move his campaign had only taken late Tuesday.

“Everything has been a lie,” Christian Walker said on Tuesday.

The Republican establishment, including Senator Mitch McConnell’s Senate leadership fund, and former President Donald Trump himself steadfastly followed Walker on Tuesday in his bid to oust first-term Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The Walker campaign also reported a massive fundraising drive that coincided with the latest allegations.

“If you’re confused, people will come to your rescue,” said Steven Law, head of the Senate Leadership Fund and a close McConnell ally, R-Ky.

Law said the race in Georgia had become increasingly competitive, despite Democrats’ focus on Walker’s personal life. And looking beyond Georgia, Law said the political climate is predictably shifting against the party that controls the White House, as is typically the case in midterm elections.

“It certainly looks like voters are returning to a more traditional mindset in the medium term,” Law said.

Should Republicans win just one Senate seat in November, they would take control of the upper house of Congress — and with it the power to control judicial appointments and policy debates for the last two years of Biden’s tenure. Leaders of both parties believe Republicans are likely to take over the House.

Even when faced with such opportunities, it is far too early to predict a Republican-controlled Congress.

Democrats are firmly on the offensive, spending a lot of money trying to flip the Republican-occupied seats in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and North Carolina. Voters’ opposition to the Supreme Court’s decision this summer to strip women of their constitutional abortion rights has energized Democratic grassroots and led to a surge in female voter registrations.

Republicans are most focused on Democratic incumbents in Arizona, Georgia, New Hampshire and Nevada, although Republican officials believe disappointing Trump-backed nominees in Arizona and New Hampshire have dampened the party’s pick-up opportunities.

“The Republican candidates they are running are too extreme,” said JB Poersch, who heads the pro-Democrat Senate-majority PAC. “I think this is still an advantage for Democrats.”

Meanwhile, conditions in key battlefield states are evolving rapidly.

In Pennsylvania, Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz this week faced tough new questions posed by a Washington Post article about the medical products he endorsed as a daytime television star. Another news story from the news site Jezebel detailing how his investigation led to hundreds of dogs being killed made waves across social media.

Still, Democratic officials acknowledge that the race has tightened considerably as the calendar shifted to October. And White House officials are concerned about Democratic candidate John Fetterman’s stamina as he recovers from a stroke in May.

“Senate Republicans had a very bad start to October, but we know each of our races will be tight and we won’t take anything for granted,” said Michigan Senate Gary Peters, who is the Democrats’ campaign arm. Senate leads.

The latest challenges from the GOP Senate candidates in Georgia and Pennsylvania dominated social media Monday and Tuesday, according to data collected by GQR, a public opinion research firm that partners with Democratic organizations.

News reports about the prosecutor of Walker’s abortion and Oz’s animal research had the first and second-largest reach of all news stories on Facebook and Twitter since she surfaced Monday, topping content related to the television show “Sons of Anarchy,” another report on Planned Parenthood mobile abortion clinics and news about Kanye West. GQR used the NewsWhip social listening tool, which tracks more than 500,000 websites in more than 100 languages ​​in roughly real-time.

In the state of Nevada, Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s rhetoric has become increasingly urgent in recent days as she fends off a fierce challenge from former Attorney General Adam Laxalt. Within the White House, there is real fear that she could lose her reelection bid, giving Republicans the only seat they need to claim the Senate majority.

“We’ve got a big problem, friend,” Cortez Masto wrote in a fundraising appeal on Tuesday. “Experts say our race in Nevada could decide Senate control — and right now polls show I’m 1 point behind my Trump-approved opponent.”

Democrats and their allies continue to hope that resisting the Supreme Court’s abortion decision will help them overcome historic trends in which the party that controls the White House almost always loses seats in Congress. Democrats, who control Washington, are also facing deep voter pessimism about the country’s direction and Biden’s relatively weak approval ratings.

Traditional political rules have been broken many times in the Trump era. In recent years, Republicans may have let Walker down. But on Tuesday they threw their arms behind him.

Law, of the Senate Leadership Fund, said he takes Walker at his word that he did not pay for a former girlfriend’s abortion, despite clear evidence of a “Get well soon” card with Walker’s signature and a receipt.

He said voters believe “Walker made mistakes in his personal life that affected him and his family, but Warnock made mistakes in public life in Washington that affected them and their families.”

However, there were some signs of Republican concern on the ground in Georgia.

Martha Zoller, a popular Republican radio host in North Georgia and one-time congressional candidate, told her audience on Tuesday that the latest allegations require Walker to relaunch his campaign with a clear confession about his “personal demons” and what he has done to overcome them.

“He has to fall on the sword. ‘I was a dog. … And I asked forgiveness for it,'” she said, detailing the kind of message she believes Walker should give to voters. would be so refreshing if someone just tells the truth.”

Veteran Democratic strategist Josh Schwerin warned his party against writing off the Georgian Republican.

“I wouldn’t say Walker is done. In the past few cycles, we’ve certainly seen Republican candidates survive things that are not survivable,” Schwerin said. “There are a lot of close races and the dynamics of this election are hard to predict. Everyone is expecting multiple shifts in momentum between now and Election Day.”

Associated Press writers Zeke Miller in Washington and Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed to this report.

