GOP nominee for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon is forced to explain her definition of porn

Michigan gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon gave the media her definition of pornography during a bizarre press conference on Tuesday.

Dixon, 45, further offered to send some samples of pornography to the reporter.

Her comments came amid a battle in Michigan over which texts are appropriate for students in state public schools. The press conference was held on the steps of the Michigan Department of Education headquarters in Lansing.

The Donald Trump-backed nominee was asked by a reporter, “Can you define what porn means to you in terms of elementary and secondary school books?”

The part-time actor replied, “Do you need me to define pornographic?” According to her IMDb page, Dixon has appeared in several horror movies such as Buddy BeBop vs the Living Dead and Inception of Chaos.

She continued: “So there are two naked people and they are performing a sexual act – several different sexual acts. Would you like me to send you some so you can see them?’

When the reporter said she would be okay with receiving some pornography from Dixon, the conservative said, “That would be fine.”

Dixon takes on incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November, Democratic candidate leads double digits

In addition, there is the battle over teacher education videos in the state suggesting that in certain situations it is okay for teachers to withhold information about a student’s sexual orientation or gender identity from parents if the child’s safety is at risk.

The pornography exchange began when Dixon said that if she became governor of the state, her government would “ban school personnel from talking to young children about sex and gender behind their parents’ backs.”

She went on to say that any teacher caught talking about sex or sexuality with a child without the parents’ knowledge “would be persecuted just as they would now be persecuted at a bus stop.”

The overall message of Dixon’s press conference was aimed at ending “radical sex” and “gender activism” in Michigan schools.

Colorful signs were held up by Dixon supporters with slogans like “Protect Girls Sports,” “End Radical Sex & Gender Activism in Our Schools,” and “Get Schools Back to Basics.”

Dixon described schools as treating students like ‘lab rats’ in a ‘social experiment’

The nominee didn’t specifically name the books she wanted, but her administration would try to “make sure we don’t let children read pornographic material, or have a teacher read pornographic material to a child at school.”

During the press conference, Dixon called on state education inspector Michael Rice to resign over the teacher education videos. She said, “I’m here primarily to demand the resignation of State Commissioner Michael Rice.”

Even Governor Whitmer has criticized the videos, saying that parents should be involved in teachers’ decisions regarding their children.

The video was titled, “Laying the Grounds: Understanding the Identities and Experiences of LGBTQ+ Students in Michigan.”

A Rice spokesperson said in response to Dixon that the inspector has no intention of resigning.

The spokesperson said: ‘Dr. Rice remains committed to working with parents and educators across the state to protect the health, wellbeing and education of all Michigan students.”

Previously, Dixon was open in her objection to the book All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto, an autobiographical graphic novel aimed at young adults.

It is about the journey of the author who grew up as a queer black man in New Jersey and Virginia.

Recently, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made national headlines over his policy of banning books in schools, a move described as “deeply undemocratic” by the free speech activist group Pen America.

Dixon explained her policy by saying, “This is about protecting children, protecting the rights of parents and returning our schools to the basics of teaching children to read, write and count.”

She also said, “Our schools are not doing nearly well enough to prepare students for college or the job market.”

Dixon described schools treating students as “lab rats” in a “social experiment.” There were also references to transgender students in women’s sports and gender-neutral toilets in the press conference.

In Michigan, the state inspector is not accountable to the governor, but to the Board of Education, a panel nominated by the state parties and elected in statewide general elections.

Dixon has promised to change state law, if elected, to ensure the superintendent is accountable to the governor.

On November 8, Dixon will face incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The most recent polls show Whitmer has a two-digit lead over Dixon in the state. Republican polls strongest among men in the state.

Democrats are already targeting abortion rights in the race between Whitmer and Dixon, who opposes abortion in all circumstances except to protect the mother’s life.

The Democratic Governors Association has repeatedly slammed Dixon in ads, calling her position “too radical” for Michigan.

Dixon seems to be trying to steer the debate elsewhere.

In a tweet earlier this month, following the Michigan Supreme Court decision, she said voters can “vote for Gretchen Whitmer’s abortion agenda and still vote against her.”

She then turned to other issues, including crime.

“Gretchen, time to stop hiding behind your BS ads,” Dixon said. “I’m here to clean up your mess, change our schools, stop your crime wave, fix the roads, and bring back the jobs you’ve cost us.”

Democratic groups, meanwhile, are excited that the measure will come up on the ballot and plan to come out in full to get the vote.

A group leading the petition effort, Reproductive Freedom for All, said supporters are organizing statewide.