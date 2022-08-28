GOP New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu demands Biden apologize for ‘insulting’ MAGA Republicans

The moderate Republican governor of New Hampshire on Sunday demands that President Joe Biden apologize for labeling MAGA Republican beliefs as “semi-fascism.”

Governor Chris Sununu, who didn’t shy away from criticizing Donald Trump himself, said Biden’s comments Thursday attacking his predecessor’s supporters during a fundraising drive in Maryland were “terribly offensive.”

“I mean, the fact that the president would insult half of America because, in fact, half of America votes Republican, half of America ultimately votes Democrat… but in fact, calls half of America semi-fascist, because he’s trying to stir controversy, he’s trying to fuel this anti-Republican sentiment right before the election, it’s just — it’s terribly inappropriate,” Sununu said on CNN’s State of the Union Address.

“It’s insulting. And people should be offended by it. And he should apologize.’

He also argued with the president over his plan to cancel some of the federal student loans, calling it “inherently unfair.”

“It’s arbitrary picking a group of individuals, and we’re going to arbitrarily cancel their debt at the stroke of a pen, which, again, doesn’t even go through Congress. That’s pretty illegal. It’s adding hundreds of billions of dollars at a time when we’re trying to control inflation. That exacerbates the inflation crisis,” Sununu said.

Biden reportedly made the comments about Trump supporters during a private meeting with donors ahead of a speech in Bethesda on behalf of the Democratic National Committee.

“What we are seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy,” the president said, according to multiple reports.

“It’s not just Trump. It’s the whole philosophy that underlies the — I’m going to say something: it’s like semi-fascism.”

Suggesting the comment was under Biden’s office, Sununu told CNN, “That’s not leadership.”

He recoiled when host Dana Bash asked the governor to acknowledge the existence of extremism within the GOP, stressing that it was a burden on all US citizens.

The moderate Republican compared Biden’s comments to Republicans linking Democrats to communism — which he also said was unfair.

“Look, you see elements of fascism and white supremacy everywhere – in America. Let’s recognize that as Americans. There is no doubt,’ said Sununu.

And we can say that all – all Democrats are communists, they are all ultra-socialist communists who just want to take down our free capitalist market. That doesn’t apply to democrats either.’

He accused Biden of “polarizing the country” and going against his 2020 campaign promise to unite America.

‘And to call half America fascists? Come on. He owes an apology. That’s not appropriate,’ said Sununu.

It is particularly strong criticism from a Republican known to take on Trump from time to time, despite the ex-president’s dominant influence in the party.

Sununu made headlines earlier this year when he called Trump “f***ing crazy” at the Gridiron Dinner in Washington, DC — as the crowd of Beltway insiders laughed in response.

He backtracked on the insult over the next few days, insisting it was a “joke” and that he is not “anti-Trump.”

But Biden’s criticism of pro-Trump Republicans was not limited to Thursday behind closed doors.

“Americans will have to choose. You have to choose. Will we be a country moving forward or backward? Are we building a future or are we obsessed with the past?’ the president asked his audience at the DNC event in Bethesda, Maryland.

“Trump and the extreme MAGA Republicans have made their choice: step back, full of anger, violence, hatred and division.”

He praised Democratic performance over the past year and a half, especially after taking office during one of the darkest periods of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People, it just didn’t happen; it took a lot of effort. It took a plan that we adhered to, even in the face of relentless attacks from the most powerful special interests in the country,” Biden said.

“And the whole idea of ​​the MAGA Republicans’ ‘burn it all down’ policy remains a blow.”