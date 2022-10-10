GOP makes push to weaken Democrats’ grip on Texas border

HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — Just weeks before Election Day in Texas, there’s a lot of cash again, new signs of swinging voters and bold predictions of a disruption that will grab attention in the US

But this time it comes from the Republicans.

“We’re going to paint the Rio Grande Valley red,” said the Republican Government Greg Abbottthe kick-off of a rally in the Texas border town of Harlingen.

As Democrats kick off another attack in October to overthrow America’s largest red state, Republicans are taking their own spin: On November 8, they’re playing a game for the predominantly Latin American southern border after years of writing off the region that is becoming overwhelming. controlled by Democrats.

The task — like Democrat Beto O’Rourke ‘s underdog campaign to bring down Abbott – is an uphill climb. But it is another way the Republicans put Much is at stake at the Texas border as they already refocus the final sprint of the 2022 midterms on depicting the 1,200-mile border as fraught with escalating danger and disorder as record number of migrants come from Mexico.

Border Democrats say dramatic moves to transport and fly migrants across the country will backfire on voters, but also recognize they can no longer run into office.

Still, the rare sight of disputed races on the Texas border has widened the cracks in an important Democratic stronghold two years after the former president Donald Trump’s Significant Gains Among Spanish Voters during the 2020 elections caused both parties to mix up in unexpected ways.

“This is the first time we’ve ever had so many competitive races where the Democrats said, ‘What are we going to do?'” said Republican Carlos Cascos, a one-time border Democrat who switched sides and later became Abbott’s first secretary. of state.

He doesn’t see Republicans sweeping races in the Rio Grande Valley, which is home to about 1.5 million people. But, he says, “I think this area is taken for granted a lot. In the Valley, you’re born two things: a Catholic and a Democrat. Things are changing.”

Democrats still have advantages in South Texas – decades of incumbent power, a culture of citizens voting Democrat, and more moderate candidates who are less vulnerable to GOP attacks on the left and more critical of President Joe Biden when its approval ratings remain low and inflation is still high.

But Republican Representative Maya Flores’ victory in a special election this year, in which she became the first Texas Latina in the U.S. House, reflected the shifting ground. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, a Democrat from South Texas, moved from district to more favorable area and hopes to expel her for a full term in November.

Democrats have rejected Abbott’s dramatic moves and Florida Governor Ron DeSantistwo potential presidential candidates for 2024, to send migrants to places like Washington, New York and Martha’s Vineyard. But Republicans counter that more liberal voters in big cities far from the border are ignoring the problems that largely affect working-class South Texans.

Republican Monica de la Cruz, who went out of his way for Texas’ most competitive home seat, stretching from eastern San Antonio to border communities including McAllen, blamed “an elite class that just don’t understand because illegal immigration has virtually no impact on their lives.”

“Wall Street bankers don’t have to worry about a poor Central American migrant undermining their wages,” de la Cruz recently told reporters.

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley will campaign on Monday with Flores and de la Cruz at the border — an unusual display of GOP national political power for South Texas.

Those efforts to control the political narrative have coincided with the opening of 38 minority community centers across the country, including in McAllen and another border town, Laredo, as well as heavily-Hispanic Houston and San Antonio.

Some offer services such as US citizen class tutoring and tax advice. They have also hosted movie nights, pot-luck dinners, and business roundtables, as well as courses on topics such as cryptocurrencies. Some have been open for over a year.

The GOP says it has spent millions on Spanish outreach across the country, including more than 30 ad purchases in Spanish-language media, including digital media, TV, radio and print. It also holds a record 32 Hispanic Republican nominees on house votes across the country, though many are underdogs.

Democrats, for their part, opened a national field office in McAllen in April and have three staffers working on the congressional race in the area, the party’s first such investment in recent history.

Richard Gonzales, chairman of the Hidalgo County Democratic Party, which also includes McAllen, said party officials are holding weekly Zoom talks with O’Rourke’s campaign to coordinate efforts aimed at increasing turnout, especially among inactive people. voters. He said the 2020 gains by Trump and the Republicans were real, but “highly candidate-specific” and unlikely to be “translated to future races.”

O’Rourke, who has unsuccessfully run for Senate and President in the past, also runs a nonprofit called Powered By People. In 2020, he organized phone banking in which volunteers contacted voters in Webb County — including Laredo, where fewer than 40% of eligible voters voted in the 2018 Senate race — in hopes of boosting turnout for Biden.

The group registered thousands of Webb County voters and eventually saw turnout rise to 50% of eligible voters in the 2020 election. But Trump greatly increased his support in Webb County, taking nearly 26,000 votes, roughly double his total. number of votes in 2016 – and received about 38% of the general support there, compared to about 23% in 2016.

“People want to say the Democrats are done here, the Republicans are taking over. That’s not true,” Gonzales said. “What this has done is it woke up the Democrats here and made us realize, ‘Hey, we can’t take this for granted anymore.'”

