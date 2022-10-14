GOP lawmakers appeal Ohio map flap to US Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican state lawmakers involved in Ohio’s political map-making process on Friday filed an appeal in the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking a review of a decision by the Ohio Supreme Court that the state’s latest round of congressional cards was found unconstitutional.

The move by Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman, Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp, and a senator and state representative who also serve on the Ohio Redistricting Commission was announced when the group violating an August deadline they had been given by the Ohio Supreme Court to re-draw the lines.

In a statement, GOP lawmakers called the July 17 Supreme Court decision to reject a second proposed congressional card as gerrymanded to partisan GOP benefit “fundamentally flawed.” Their petition to the U.S. Supreme Court argues that the ruling violates their legislative authority “in multiple ways.”

“While many believe the Ohio Supreme Court has misinterpreted state law, there is also wider concern that the Court has assumed a role that it is not allowed to exercise under the federal constitution,” they said.

The head of one of the groups that had filed charges against the cards criticized the appeal.

“This is more hypocrisy and theater from Ohio General Assembly leaders because this fringe legal theory they’re citing doesn’t even apply in this scenario,” said Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio. “The Ohio General Assembly exercised its authority when it helped develop the constitutional amendment that changed map processes and gave the Ohio Supreme Court the power to destroy district maps.”

Cupp, a former Ohio Supreme Court judge, has put forward the legal theory behind the appeal. In an open memo this summer, he claimed lawmakers could ignore the deadline set by the state-level judges and go to federal court because the case is a matter of federal concern. He said they had 90 days to do this, which falls on Monday.

He did not elaborate on why that approach was not revived in January, the first time the Ohio Supreme Court rejected a congressional card. By waiting, Cupp’s timeline includes a card-making process that should end in 2021, close to the retirement date of Maureen O’Connor, Ohio’s chief justice of the seven-member court.

A 4-3 majority has given the Democratic and voting rights groups victories over five Statehouse maps and two US House maps. Nationally, these maps must be redrawn to reflect population changes in the 2020 census.

With lawsuits still pending, the state’s 2022 primaries continued with the same invalid cards. The latest conference card gave two-thirds of Ohio’s 16 seats to Republicans, even though the state’s party split over the past 10 years has been about 54% Republican, 46% Democrat.

This is the first time Ohio has implemented new mapmaking systems that have been approved by voters as constitutional amendments, and what happens if mapmakers fail to comply with court orders has been a matter of debate. So far, judges have stopped with contempt.

PART: