GOP lawmaker says Democrats are attacking Supreme Court because it’s not doing their ‘bidding’

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds accused Democrats of criticizing the Supreme Court for no longer doing “their bidding” in a speech on Friday.

At one point, the Florida legislature brought up Chief Justice John Roberts, sparking booing from sections of his audience — which was mostly made up of young conservatives.

“Do you know why they’re so angry? Because the Supreme Court has been doing its best for 100 years,” Donalds said of the left.

“You see, they’ve grown accustomed to just getting their way at the highest court in the country. But things have changed – 2022 has happened and reality has hit back.”

Donalds spoke on the third day of Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit, which had previously hosted major speeches from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday and Donald Trump on Saturday.

It comes amid weeks of protests over the Supreme Court last month overturning Roe v. Wade, a seismic ruling that changed the reproductive health landscape for millions of American women.

That and a ruling that dramatically expands Second Amendment rights are just two of the politically charged decisions of the court’s conservative supermajority.

Rep. Byron Donalds (pictured at a Trump rally on July 3, 2021) speaking on the final day of Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa on Sunday

It has led Democrats to attack the legitimacy of the court, accusing it of bias and legislation from the bench.

But Donalds claimed that until recently the Supreme Court was under the control of the “radical left,” particularly complaining about the 2012 Supreme Court ruling affirming the individual mandate of the Affordable Care Act by 5-4 votes.

“As conservatives, we were used to the court. You know, we go and we fight the good fight. If you sue the mound politically, you might run a few cases through the justice system,” he said.

“And history has actually dictated that there will be a court that will come out with this crazy decision.”

Donalds added that the current conservative court, which includes three Trump appointees, is a new “version” that would represent a more constitutional era of the judicial body.

“You now have a version of the court that basically says: no, no, the Constitution is the Constitution. The letter of the law is the letter of the law.’ he said.

Donalds claimed Democrats had “get used to just getting their way at the highest court in the country” before Trump expanded his conservative majority

The public chased the name of Chief Justice John Roberts when Donalds put forward his casting vote in a 2012 case upholding Obamacare’s individual mandate

“Words have meaning, and what we’re not going to do, we’re not going to do those new things that we might want to see in the Constitution just to make it happen.”

It comes as progressives have renewed calls for the court to expand beyond the nine seats in a bid to bring it back to the center.

But the Biden administration has repeatedly ruled out such action, with Vice President Kamala Harris recently pouring cold water on the idea in a Sunday interview with Brian Tyler Cohen.

“I think what we need to do now is deal with what we have in front of us, and the reality is we don’t even have the votes in the United States Senate to codify Roe,” Harris said. .

“The president has been clear that extending the court is not something on the table, so now let’s focus on what we need to do to win this election pro-choice, you know, folks.”