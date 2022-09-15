GOP hones in on school sports with pricey new midterm ad against Kansas Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly

A new political ad targets the Democratic governor of Kansas for twice vetoing bills that would have banned people whose birth certificates list them as male from girls’ school sports teams.

The ad, obtained early by DailyMail.com, is being rolled out by the Kansas Republican Governors Association (RGA) campaign group less than two months before voters head to the polls for the all-important midterm elections in November.

Kelly takes up her support to allow transgender students to participate in school activities that align with their chosen gender rather than what was assigned to them at birth.

In 30 seconds is Riley Gaines, a college swimmer who tied this year’s NCAA 200m freestyle final with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.

Gaines claims Kelly’s vetoes show the governor’s inability to “protect women” in her state.

The young athlete is shown swimming in a pool as a voiceover begins, with the rest of the ad going to Gaines speaking in both her race suit and plainclothes.

“As a kid, I woke up at 4 a.m. to go for a swim. Each. Day. And my work brought me to the subjects. But then I had to share a dressing room with a biological man. It was uncomfortable and it was wrong,” Gaines said in the video.

“In the pool, he claimed a trophy a woman had earned. This has to stop.’

Swimmer Riley Gaines stars in Republican Governors Association Kansas PAC’s new ad against Democratic Governor Laura Kelly

Gaines tied with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas during this year’s NCAA 200m freestyle final

“If Laura Kelly can’t protect women, she shouldn’t be governor of Kansas,” Gaines said in the 30-second ad.

Then she turned her attention to the governor: “Laura Kelly vetoed laws to protect women and girls in sports, not once, but twice.”

“If Laura Kelly can’t protect women, she shouldn’t be governor of Kansas,” says Gaines.

Republicans have seen the Kansas governor’s seat as one of a litany of vulnerable blue seats in state and federal races across the country.

And it seems they are putting their money where their mouth is.

A source told DailyMail.com that the ad campaign is part of a hefty seven-figure ad purchase.

Kansas Republicans attack Kelly for twice vetoing legislation that would restrict transgender students’ participation in school sports

RGA’s Kansas PAC has deposited more than $5.8 million in the Kansas midterm — with $5 million more in reserved TV spots from now through Election Day on Nov. 8.

Kelly is up against Derek Schmidt, who has been the Kansas State Attorney General since 2011.

“Democrat Laura Kelly has made it clear to young female athletes and their parents that she will not protect them from biological men when she vetoed not once, but twice, fairness in girls’ sports laws,” said RGA Kansas spokesman Joanna Rodriguez. DailyMail.com.

“If Kelly doesn’t even protect athletes, she certainly won’t protect other students who are forced into unacceptable situations.”

Rodriguez accused Kelly of siding with “extremist” Democrats to put “the safety and hard work of these young women” behind the “awakened agenda” of the left.

The GOP’s focus on transgender issues comes after right-wing and anti-abortion groups took a hit in the state’s midterm elections last month.

Kansas voters came in record numbers to reject an amendment to the state constitution that would have allowed the Republican-controlled legislature to pass an abortion ban.

Republicans in the state have seized on Kelly’s support for transgender freedoms in educational settings as a weakness, primarily due to parental concerns about student well-being.

It comes after an incident that made headlines last May in which a student in the Eudora school district was reportedly forced to share a bed with a transgender student who was a biological man on a school trip to Costa Rica.

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas’s participation in the NCAA has been a lightning rod in the latest culture war

There were two beds in a room for four students – three biological women and one transgender female student.

The sleeping places were not made in advance, so the girl only found out about it during the trip, according to The Sentinel. She reportedly asked for a new assignment, but was told to “handle it.”

Earlier this year, Kelly said a bill restricting transgender participation in school sports is “harmful to students and their families and bad for business,” while vetoing it for the second time.

However, the Republican-controlled state Senate has ignored that veto.

Polls continue to show a toss-up race between Kelly and Schmidt.

The FiveThirtyEight poll shows Kelly is “somewhat favorite” to win, but with less than eight weeks until the midterms, that means it could be a race for anyone.