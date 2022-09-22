GOP congressional hopeful running for AOC seat has serial criminal husband AND son

An aspiring Republican rep who labeled her opponent a “crime surge creator” has married a serial criminal and her son also spent time in prison on drug charges.

Tina Forte, 52, blames rising crime rates on New York State’s bail laws liberalized four years ago, and says she will take a tougher stance on crime than her rival Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

But in her campaign against AOC, she failed to reveal that her husband, Joseph “Joey Snapple” Galdieri, 55, has been in and out of prison several times.

She has been accused in the past of using her maiden name to distance herself from her “crime family,” with the hashtag “galdiericrimefamily” being widely used online.

Forte has bragged about growing up in the Bronx as part of her campaign to become a U.S. Representative. write on her website that she and her husband have started their own beverage distribution company.

Their son, Joseph Jr, 28, and her husband were involved in the center of a 2019 federal drug and weapons raid on the soda warehouse — which ended in an IOU.

She has criticized the AOC-backed bail reform by telling Fox News, “I grew up here, I have a business here, I raised my family here. I see the difference.

“We have the criminals who will be released immediately because of the AOC-backed bail reform.”

Tina Forte, 52, has declared war on crime in her bid to run for Congress in the Bronx, but has not revealed that both her husband Joseph Galdieri, 55, and son Joseph Jr, 28, are both serial criminals with federal charges. against them

Galderi Sr (right) was convicted of a second-degree charge in 2013, while his son (left) has convictions for drug rape in several states

Forte has attributed the rising crime rate to bail laws passed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Forte also claimed that “crime is spiraling out of control” in the area, in a series of interviews criticizing her Democratic incumbent.

An FBI investigation revealed that Galderi Jr. arranged for the delivery of $150,000 worth of marijuana over the phone, while at the same time, security cameras at their business address caught his father pacing behind him.

The investigation also alleges that Galderi Sr gave a co-conspirator to the drug charge a plastic bag full of cash, according to the investigation. the everyday beast.

He was also caught by the camera opening a drawer containing a semi-automatic pistol whose serial number had been illegally sanded into a drawer.

Both father and son were already convicted felons at the time of the crime, so neither could legally own a firearm.

Galderi Snr was previously found guilty of second-degree assault, while Galderi Jr was charged with substance in several states.

Her husband and son were caught on surveillance footage in their soda warehouse while wielding an illegal firearm and carrying bags of cash

His father was sentenced to prison, plus two years’ probation and a $20,000 forfeiture of his criminal winnings.

In June of this year, Galderi Jr tried to shorten his 18-month sentence, alleging that the prisons were unable to handle his “allergies” and medical needs. The motion was rejected.

A judge also noted that he “perpetuated criminal behavior even during his parole” by continuing to trade marijuana.

He has since been released from prison, with Forte saying in a statement that her son’s mistakes are “better off, otherwise he has more to worry about than the police.”

She added: “One of my three children, Joseph, has made some very bad decisions. In 2019, at the age of 25, he committed a nonviolent marijuana offense and was in possession of a firearm.

As part of her pledge to become a salesman, Forte calls for ‘erasing of records of non-violent marijuana possession charges’

Galderi Sr was sentenced to jail time, plus two years’ probation and $20,000 forfeiture of his criminal winnings. Pictured: The family home in Nanuet, New York

“Joseph paid the price, in fines, attorney fees and time behind bars. As for my husband, he was unaware of our son’s crimes.

“He was only charged because my son used our business location for a single delivery of marijuana.

“As a result of my son’s behavior, our lives were turned upside down. My son knows he has no more chances with me.

“This experience has given me insight into the reforms we desperately need, including decriminalization of marijuana, banning marijuana violations, and restoring rights to nonviolent offenders.”

As part of her pledge to become a sales representative, Forte is calling for “the records of non-violent marijuana possession charges to be erased.”

New York legalized recreational cannabis use in 2021, but still doesn’t allow the drug to be sold without a license.

Her website does not comment on federal gun ownership or violent crimes such as her sons’ 2013 indictment and her son’s previous convictions related to drugs other than marijuana.