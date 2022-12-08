GOP announces head of committee to focus on threat from China

[noscript_1]

GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher was selected by House Speaker-elect Kevin McCarthy to head the newly formed Select Committee on China

Kevin McCarthy, House Republican leader, has appointed Representative Mike Gallagher to head efforts of the newly formed Select Committee on China in order to clamp down on Beijing’s rising aggression.

Gallagher stated that the Chinese Communist Party is the greatest threat to the United States in a statement about the new post. The CCP continues to commit genocide and obscure the origins coronavirus pandemic. They also steal hundreds of billions dollars worth of intellectual property of America and threaten Taiwan.

The Wisconsin Republican will head the new House Committee on China. It will begin when the new Congress is sworn in next month and Republicans are the majority.

The GOP has been calling on the U.S. to pay more attention to China as a growing threat on the international stage.

Gallagher is a long-time Chinahawk. He serves on the House Intelligence Committee, and is the highest ranking Republican on Subcommittee on Military Personnel.

Gallagher in 2019 accused Activision Blizzard, a video game company, of censorship following the punishment it gave a Hong Kong-based player for supporting pro-democracy protests.

He co-signed a letter at the time to Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick reading: ‘As China amplifies its campaign of intimidation, you and your company must decide whether to look beyond the bottom line and promote American values—like freedom of speech and thought—or to give in to Beijing’s demands in order to preserve market access.’

Gallagher and Republican Senator Tom Cotton drafted a bill to ban federal agencies, including those in the Departments of Defense, Veteran Affairs, and Health and Human Services, purchasing drugs made in China during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee will be formed at the start of the new Congress when the GOP takes a majority in the House as Republicans signal more focus on addressing increasing threats from China on the world stage – and specifically in the South China Sea

Gallagher stated that the Select Committee on China would push back in bipartisan manner before it’s too late. “Even in divided governments, we have an option to build a united front for CCP aggression.

McCarthy himself described the Chinese Communist Party, (CCP), as “the greatest geopolitical risk of our lifetime.”

The Speaker-elected stated that a whole-of government approach is needed to build on the efforts made by the Republican-led China Task Force, and ensure America is ready to face the economic and security threats posed by CCP.

Gallagher was a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps before he was elected to Congress. McCarthy believes this experience makes him uniquely qualified for leading the new China task force.

McCarthy noted that Gallagher had ‘dedicated his time in Congress to understanding and educating America about the threat posed by the CCP’.