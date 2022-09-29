Goondiwindi motorists unleash over major mistake on road sign

The Ministry of Transport and Highways is investigating how this happened

A spelling mistake on a road sign has caught the eye of passing motorists who have uploaded pictures of the mistake to social media.

The sign was recently erected on the approach to the junction of the Cunningham and New England highways near Warwick in south-east Queensland.

It gives road users the distance to certain towns on their way south towards New South Wales.

But the new sign misspelled the rural town of Goondiwindi, with the first ‘n’ missing.

A spokesman for the Department of Transport and Main Roads said the organization was aware of the error and was investigating.

“We apologize for the error and are investigating how it occurred,” they told Daily Mail Australia.

‘We are working to replace the sign as soon as possible.’

The Australians were quick to highlight the mistake on social media.

‘The amount we pay for these things you would think there would be literally ANY quality assurance. Apparently not,’ one wrote.

“This generation can’t spell,” declared another Australian.

‘It is a result of poor schooling. A person who is unable to read or spell adequately has been promoted to a job beyond his/her competence.’

‘Someone clearly can’t spell, so how did they get the job?’

One joked: ‘Should have gone to Specsavers’.

It’s not the first time Australian city names have been misspelled on road signs this year.

A sign in the Moreton Bay area misspelled the suburb of Narangba.

The sign, which was supposed to inform motorists about the M1 exit, had Narangba written as ‘Nerangba’.

The sign was installed near New Settlement Rd, which is about a three-hour drive northeast from the previously misspelled sign in Warwick.

It has since been replaced with a sign with the correct spelling.