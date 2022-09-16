Goolma crash, Dubbo: Two dead, four injured after two vehicles collide in New South Wales

<!–

A man and woman were killed in a horrific two-car accident on a back road near Dubbo, but three young children were recovered alive from the wreckage of one of the vehicles.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, emergency services responded to a call to Goolma Road, 77 kilometers east of the regional center of Dubbo in central western NSW.

Emergency services arrived on the scene to find the wreckage of two vehicles that had collided.

A 29-year-old man driving a Ford Falcon ute and a 63-year-old female passenger in a Toyota Landcruiser Prado were pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services, firefighters and rescue specialists then teamed up to retrieve an adult man, woman and three young children from the broken-down Toyota.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Craig Hall said it was a ‘very disturbing scene’.

Survivors were treated by paramedics next to the wreckage before the three children were flown to Westmead Children’s Hospital in Sydney.

A woman in her 20s was taken to Mudgee Hospital with abdominal pain.

“Paramedics called for blood supplies to be sent from Mudgee Hospital and we had four rescue helicopters on the scene,” Inspector Hall said. ABC.

‘Incidents like this are always confrontational, but especially when children are involved.’

Police said their investigators are still trying to understand the nature of the accident on the two-lane regional highway.

Orana Mid-Western Police District officers have established a crime scene, which will be investigated by specialized officers from the Crash Investigation Unit, police said.

“The circumstances of the crash are being investigated.”

The extensive rescue effort involved crews from Fire and Rescue NSW and the VRA.

Traffic between Wellington and Gulgong, located at each end of the Goolma Highway, was diverted to other local highways.