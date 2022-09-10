Google’s HD Chromecast will likely look a lot like the 4K version

It seems increasingly likely that Google will announce a budget Chromecast at its hardware event on October 6, and the Brazilian site Technoblog posted alleged photos of the device, which the publication says appeared in National Telecommunications Agency documents. The device looks virtually identical to the white model of Google’s current Chromecast with Google TV, but leaks from earlier this week suggest it can only stream in 1080p instead of 4K and will be about 40 percent cheaper than the current model (which is normally $50, but is currently on sale in the US for $40).

The photos posted by Technoblog show the device with a label that says ‘Model G454V’. That’s the same name that appeared in an FCC filing earlier this summer, describing a device that plugged directly into a TV, was controlled by a remote, and could use both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. In other words, it described a Chromecast.

This new leak gives us no idea what the inside of the device will look like, but hopefully Google has put some effort into making it a bit more powerful than the current Chromecast with Google TV. That may seem counterintuitive for a budget device, but the company recently admitted that the current streaming puck wasn’t particularly fast or responsive, and it can be a pain to manage the limited storage space. It would be a shame if it released a new device with the same problems.

When Google announced its hardware event early next month, it said it would showcase the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch and “additions to the Nest smart home portfolio.” While a new Chromecast is missing from that list, it seems likely we’ll see it then, as the device is at the stage of being photographed and approved by regulators.