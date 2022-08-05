Google TV, Android TV’s replacement, might be getting free live TV channels

Wouldn’t it be nice if you could get free streaming TV channels without downloading an app or signing up for a new service? Well, you might get that soon if you are Google TV user, 9to5Google has decompiled the latest version of the software and reports The company’s TV streaming platform (formerly Android TV) contains text referring to 50 recorded live TV channels.

The alleged new feature appears to be called “Google TV Channels” based on text in the launcher app. And there is also an image in the software indicating which channels will be included in the new service. It’s the usual lineup of free internet channels like ABC News Live, NBC News Now, and USA Today. There are also a ton of background sound channels like Divorce Court, American Classics, and Deal or no Deal. You even get the Hallmark Movies channel and enjoy the channel where a big-city lawyer learns to love the simple things after falling in love with a rough-and-tumble baker. And you get the Reelz channel where you can apparently watch my actor friend play a gentle cop.

Many of these channels are readily available on other free or low-cost streaming TV services, including Pluto TV, Philo, and Sling TV. But these are services that require you to sign up, while Google takes the approach that some TV makers like LG and Samsung use with their Smart TVs — something for buyers to watch with just a few clicks of a remote. Google’s 50 channels sound slim compared to the 175-plus with LG channels and over 200 with Samsung’s TV Plus, but you probably don’t need to buy a whole new TV or download an app to take advantage of it.