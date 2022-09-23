Google Street View: Mother can visit her late grandfather who died aged 84 as he is spotted on site

One mom revealed she takes comfort in virtually “visiting” her late grandfather — after discovering he’d been immortalized by Google Street View.

Michala Burrluck, 43, said she’s coping with her grandfather’s death by looking at his bungalow on the website — where you can see him staring “angry” at the company’s photo car for driving down his street.

Ms Burrluck, of Eccles, Kent, was devastated when 84-year-old Victor Austin died of Alzheimer’s disease in 2014.

Michala mourned her beloved grandfather and decided to take a trip down memory lane and visit his home, just one block away from where she grew up on Google Street View.

The mother of two was delighted to see him, dressed in an all brown ensemble, with his hands on his hips staring into the van’s camera lens.

Pictured: Late Grandfather Victor Austin captured with his hands on his hips looking angrily at the Google Street View camera

Ms Burrluck said he didn’t seem impressed by the car’s presence, as if to wonder why it had driven on its quiet road – something she says regularly annoyed him when he was alive.

Other sweet images show Mr. Austin waving at someone and then staring into the camera.

Ms. Burrluck revealed that she will be making the annual virtual visit on July 30 – the anniversary of the finding of the image in 2013 – when she is remembered by Facebook.

She said the discovery “brought her a tear” shortly after his death.

But it now comforts the HR worker to know that there is a “section of the internet where he is still outside his home.”

She shared the sweet tradition on Facebook earlier this month [September 12] where it has generated more than 4,000 comments from moved users.

Ms Burrluck said: ‘I drive down the road on Google Street View a few times a year and it’s really reassuring, it’s a little emotional to talk about it.

“I like it when you can see him in the background, then you come closer and closer and you see him standing there. You think “ah grandpa is still there, he is outside his bungalow”.

‘I was a real grandpa’s girl, we were always very close. He would play pranks on us and he was quite a character, everyone knew him.

“I first saw him when I looked at our house and then I found his, and there he was. We all had to laugh about it then.

“Every year it comes back to my Facebook memories and I’ll see if it’s still there. Sometimes when I’m on Google Street View alone, I just have a check too.

“It’s nice to know there’s still a part of the internet where it’s on.”

Ms Burrluck said she was a ‘true Grandpa’s girl’ and the couple were very close until he died of Alzheimer’s disease in 2014

Mr. Austin, who lived down a street from Mrs. Burrluck for 30 years, took her to parks and garden centers as a child and even de-iced her car in the mornings as she got older.

The octogenarian loathing of large vehicles passing through his village made headlines in 2006 when he protested against trucks accessing sewage works.

He lived in the bungalow with his wife Doris Austin until she died in 2001 at age 70, then moved to a care home in 2012 as his Alzheimer’s worsened.

Ms Burrluck hopes her children Elsie and Alice, both eight, will be able to see their grandfather – who died before they turned one – for years to come on the internet.

She has been stunned by the response to her tradition on Facebook, with hundreds of comments expressing how moving it is.

Michala’s message was: ‘My grandfather is still outside his house. He died about eight years ago and was in a house two years before that, but it’s wonderful to just virtually drive down his road and see him.”

One of them said, ‘Ah, this is so beautiful. I would give anything to see my grandfather standing outside his front door.’

Another wrote: ‘Hope they never change that picture!!! I hope you caught it.’

A third said, “This is so beautiful.”