Google search results for ‘Jew’ show offensive definition of the word, search engine apologizes

Google search results for the word ‘Jew’ defaulted to an offensive definition this morning, causing a stir just as one of the religion’s most important holidays was drawing to a close.

Until around 1:00pm this afternoon, the dictionary feature that appears at the top of Google search results defaulted to an offensive verb definition of ‘Jew’ meaning ‘to deal with someone in a way miserable or petty’.

The search engine responded quickly when the situation began to spark protests on Twitter, with Google search liaison Danny Sullivan apologizing, saying that the definitions in its dictionary feature came from “third-party dictionary experts” and that the problem had been solved.

As of this afternoon, the noun definition of ‘Jew’ had returned to the default position in Google search results.

The offensive definition of ‘Jew’ that was the top hit when the word was Googled today.

The situation was first brought to the attention of Google by journalist Laura Loom, who tweeted a screenshot showing the offending definition appearing when she searched for “Jewish Definition.”

So Google decided to change the definition of ‘Jewish’ over Hanukkah,” he wrote. ‘Beautifull crazy girl. What’s going on, @Google?’

The thread was picked up by Harvard law instructor and activist Alejandra Caraballo, who in June sparked ire by tweeting that supreme court justices should be “tackled” and “never know peace again” over the reversal of roe v. Wade, who asked Google to explain.

‘Hey @Google, why does the top search result for ‘Jewish’ appear like this? This is incredibly offensive and anti-Semitic,” she asked.

Danny Sullivan, a Google expert tasked with educating the public on how its search function works and also dealing with problems when they arise, responded via his official Twitter account with an explanation.

‘Our apologies. Google licenses definitions from experts in external dictionaries,” she wrote. ‘We only show offensive definitions by default if they are the primary meaning of a term. Since this is not the case here, we blocked it and forwarded the feedback to the partner for further review.

The problem was corrected soon after, and a proper religious definition of the word appeared in its place.

“A member of the people and cultural community whose traditional religion is Judaism and whose origins trace back to the ancient Hebrew people of Israel to Abraham,” the search results now show.

The offending verb version of ‘Jew’ does not appear in the Merriam-Webster dictionary

The offensive form of the verb ‘Jewish’ appears in searches on Dictionary.com and in various other online dictionaries.

When you search for the word “Jew” on Bing, the offending definition also appears, but below the definition of the religious noun of the word.

But not everyone was happy with the response, with some suggesting that its search algorithm had clearly been rigged by bad guys and that Google needed a more detailed explanation of what happened.

“This does not appear to be a mistake, but rather a manipulation to present the anti-Semitic definition as the main use of the word,” the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization, said in a statement to Fox Digital News.

“Google owes an explanation of who did this and why,” they added.

