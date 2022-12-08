Thursday, December 8, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Tech

Google says North Korea targeted an Internet Explorer zero-day vulnerability

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Google says North Korea targeted an Internet Explorer zero-day vulnerability

Cybersecurity researchers from Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) have discovered a zero-day vulnerability in the Internet Explorer (IE) browser (opens in new tab) is being exploited by a known North Korean threat actor.

In a blog post (opens in new tab) the group said it had spotted the APT37 (AKA Erebus) group targeting individuals in South Korea with a weaponized Microsoft Word file.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Amazon Echo Show 15 finally becomes the kitchen...

Get the M1 or M2 MacBook Air for...

Proton’s encrypted cloud storage is going mobile

Pentagon awards $9bn cloud contract to Google, Oracle,...

Google Chrome now runs faster on your Mac...

Campfire Audio is entering your Orbit with its...

Bioshock 4 isn’t dead, it just got a...

Etisalat mulling over acquisition of Vodafone’s Vodacom stake

Praise the Saints! Shadow and Bone season 2...

The 7 best laptops for graphic designers in...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More