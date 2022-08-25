Google Play Games beta opens outside the US

From today, users in Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and Australia can register on their PC for the open beta for Google Play Games. Normally, this catalog of games would be limited to Chromebooks or other Android devices, but it will soon be available to run natively on PCs for users in those select countries.

The open beta is not currently available to users in other markets, although Windows 11 users have been able to access Android apps from the Amazon App Store for some time now. Google originally announced it would bring its catalog of Android games to Windows PCs in December last year.

The beta will contain about 50 games at launch, including titles like Summoners War, Cookie Run: Kingdom, Last Fort: Undergroundand top war, representing a player base that runs into the hundreds of millions.

Sure, savvy PC users have been able to run Android apps through emulators like Nox or BlueStacks, but running them in parallel with your OS can be an incredible drain on your system’s resources, even though the minimum specs for running Google Play Games are remarkable. low . Google has stated that the minimum specs for running Google Play Games on a PC will allow just about any machine made in the last five years to run its catalog with ease.

As well as allowing you to play on a bigger screen, for better performance, not to mention additional control options, Google Play Games lets you sync your progress across devices, allowing you to carry a single saved game from your PC to your mobile device. and back again.

There are plans to expand the beta to other markets sometime later this year, but no firm dates have been announced yet.

Correction August 24, 8:51 PM ET: We incorrectly said that the beta would have a limited number of slots and would include the older minimum specs for GPU, CPU and storage. We regret the mistakes.