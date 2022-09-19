The Queen’s state funeral will take place today, which was dubbed D-Day+10 or D+10 in the Operation London Bridge plan of events following the monarch’s death.

Here is a timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours.

– Located in the state

Lying in state ended at 6.30am today before the Queen’s coffin is taken to Westminster Abbey for the funeral.

– Funeral service in Westminster Abbey

At 8.00 the congregation begins to take their seats in the monastery.

Representatives of heads of state and overseas governments, including foreign royal families, governors-general and prime ministers of the realm, will first gather at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea before traveling to Westminster.

Just after At 10.35 a pallbearer from The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, will lift the coffin from a wooden frame and carry it to the Royal Navy’s State Gun Carriage at the North Door of Westminster Hall.

The carriage will depart at 10.44, towed by 142 Royal Naval personnel. It will be attended by the King, other members of the Royal Family, the King’s household and the household of the Prince of Wales.

The procession arrives at the West Gate of Westminster Abbey at 10.52, and the coffin will be lifted from the cart by the pallbearers and carried inside.

Before the service, the tenor bell will ring every minute for 96 minutes, reflecting the years of the Queen’s life.

The funeral begins at 11 o’clock.

11.55 The Last Post will mark the beginning of a national two-minute silence.

The Queen’s Piper will then play the Reveille, the National Anthem and a Lamentation to end the service at around 1pm. 12.00.

– The procession and on to Windsor

The Queen’s coffin will be carried back to the gun carriage before the procession steps off from Westminster Abbey at 6pm. 12.15.

The procession will move through Broad Sanctuary Parliament Square (south and east sides), Parliament Street, Whitehall, Horse Guards including Horse Guards Arch, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, Queen’s Gardens (south and west sides), Constitution Hill and Apsley Way, before arriving at Wellington Arch at

The casket will be lifted from the gun carriage and placed in the state carriage which will depart for Windsor as the parade gives a royal salute and the national anthem is played.

The King and Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales and other members of the Royal Family depart for Windsor by car.

The hearse will approach Shaw Farm Gate in Albert Road, Windsor, and join the procession, which will be formed and able to step off at 3.10pm.

– The obligatory service

The service marks the end of public ceremonial events and begins at

The door to St George’s Chapel opens to the congregation at 3.20 p.m., where members of the royal family who are not in the procession arrive for the service at 15.25.

The hearse will process along Albert Road, Long Walk, Cambridge Gate, Cambridge Drive, George IV Gate, Quadrangle (south and west sides), Engine Court, Norman Arch, Chapel Hill and Parade Ground.

The procession, which will have been joined by the King and other family members on the north side of the square as it passes into Engine Court, will arrive at the west steps of the chapel in the Horseshoe Cloister at 15.53.

The pallbearers will lift the coffin from the hearse and it will be carried in procession up the steps to St. George’s Chapel before the committal service.

It is not known how long the service will last.

The King and members of the Royal Family will depart from the Galilee Porch for Windsor Castle once the service has concluded.

– The private funeral service

The Dean of Windsor will hold a funeral service attended by the King and members of the Royal Family at 7.30pm.

The Queen will be buried alongside the Duke of Edinburgh at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.