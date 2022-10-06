Google launches Pixel 7 smartphone and its first smartwatch

Google has finally taken the wraps off its new Pixel 7 smartphones and its first-ever Pixel smartwatch.

The Pixel 7, unveiled at its Made By Google event in New York on Thursday, is Google’s ‘most powerful phone yet’, packed with the tech giant’s new Tensor G2 processor.

The £599 phone has a 6.3-inch screen, dual rear cameras, smaller bezels and a slimmer profile than last year’s Pixel 6, making the phone Google’s ‘slimnest yet’.

Google has also unveiled the £849 Pixel 7 Pro, which has a bigger screen (6.7in) and an extra rear camera with an upgraded telephoto lens for a better zoom.

Meanwhile, Google’s first-ever smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, features a domed glass face, a recycled stainless steel housing, and integrated Fitbit software tools.

Google also teased the ‘Pixel Tablet’ at Thursday’s event, though that device won’t be released until 2023.

“The new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro take all the helpfulness and personal intelligence people love about Pixel and make them even better,” Google said in a statement.

“The design is the ultimate refinement of the Pixel, simplifying the parts and construction to make phones that are sophisticated and distinct.

“Our new Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch to bring the best of Google and Fitbit, and it’s the perfect companion to our Pixel phones.”

Pixel 7

The entry-level Pixel 7, which costs £599, has a polished aluminum frame and a rear camera bar that houses two rear cameras.

It’s 2.9 inches wide and 0.3 inches thick, Google’s slimmest Google phone yet, and has a 6.3-inch screen that’s fast and responsive, designed for “smooth gaming and scrolling.”

The Pixel 7 front camera is also the same as that of the Pixel 7 Pro, for better low-light photography, 4K60 video and a wide field of view for group selfies.

The Pixel 7’s screen is also 25 percent brighter for better visibility outdoors.

The Pixel 7 is available in three colors – Snow, Lemongrass and Obsidian (named after a type of dark volcanic glass).

Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones run Android 13 and have an aluminum body made from 100 percent recycled content

The Pixel 7 is equipped with the Tensor G2 processor that powers the Pixel 7’s AI and machine learning features on the camera, including a new tool called Photo Unblur

Pixel 7 Pro

Meanwhile, the £849 Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7in screen and an additional rear camera with an upgraded telephoto lens for a better zoom.

The triple rear camera system includes a dedicated 5x telephoto lens and 30x ‘Super Res Zoom’ for sharp and clear images from afar.

The Pixel 7 Pro comes in Snow, Obsidian and a new Hazel color.

Both of the new phones in the Pixel 7 series run Android 13 and have an aluminum body made from 100 percent recycled content, according to Google.

They’re equipped with the Tensor G2 processor, which powers the Pixel 7’s AI and machine learning features on the camera, including a new tool called Photo Unblur.

Photo Unblur uses machine learning to remove blur and ‘visual noise’ from photos, whether new or old, with a few taps.

Meanwhile, Magic Eraser, which came with the Pixel 6 last year, removes unwanted subjects in photos, like a random stranger in the background.

The £849 Pixel 7 Pro (pictured here top left) has a 6.7in screen and an additional rear camera with an upgraded telephoto lens for better zoom

The Pixel 7 Pro, the more expensive phone, comes in Snow (pictured), Obsidian and a new Hazel color

The Pixel 7 phones include a new tool called Photo Unblur, which uses machine learning to remove blur from photos. In the picture, a photo without (left) and with (right) Photo Unblur

Starting today, customers can pre-order the Pixel 7 from £599 and the Pixel 7 Pro from £849. The phones will be available for general sale on October 13.

Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, said the new Pixel devices ‘offer further evidence that smartphone innovation has stalled’.

“All major phone makers are focused on making already good products even better, but there’s little in the way of disruption,” he said.

“Customers are no longer particularly motivated to upgrade their devices for better performance or enhanced features, and they hold on to their devices for longer as new models provide few reasons to change.

‘Pixel phones appeal to tech enthusiasts who want the latest version of Android and like to have something different from the usual Apple or Samsung choices.

“However, given the iterative nature of the Pixel 7 devices, it’s hard to believe there will be as much excitement as there has been in the past.”

Pixel Watch

Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch – Google’s first ever smartwatch – is described by the company as ‘a natural extension of the Pixel family’.

Its most notable feature is the domed glass covering the circular display ‘inspired by a drop of water’ which ‘melts seamlessly’ into its recycled stainless steel body.

It is scratch-resistant, so the protrusion of the glass dome does not mean that users have to be extra careful with the threat of scratches and scrapes.

The device also has a unique attachment mechanism for the watch strap, which makes it ‘easy to switch between a wide range of bands’.

The entire dial shifts around to allow the strap to click into place, inspired by how a camera lens attaches to a camera body.

The Pixel Watch – Google’s first ever smartwatch – is described by the company as ‘a natural extension of the Pixel family’

The device has a unique attachment mechanism to the watch strap which makes it ‘easy to switch between a wide range of bands’.

The Pixel Watch has Google Assistant and comes with 19 customizable watch faces. It also comes with the fitness and health tracking tools from Fitbit – now owned by Google – built in.

Despite its unique appearance, Kane McKenna, analyst at CCS Insight, said the Pixel Watch ‘poses zero threat to the Apple Watch’, the market leader.

“Apple has been successful in driving a high adoption rate for the Watch among iPhone users while the rest of the market has lagged behind,” McKenna said.

‘We believe the Pixel Watch’s main role is to raise awareness of smartwatches for Android smartphone owners and encourage more of those people to consider purchasing a wearable.’