Google is offering your SMB website free anti-terrorism moderation tools

According to a report from the Financial times (opens in new tab)Google has been working on a tool that can moderate extremist material for smaller companies, such as start-ups, that may not have the resources to do so.

The internal project, being worked on by Google’s Jigsaw division, which is tasked with challenging threats to open societies, was developed in partnership with UN-backed Tech Against Terrorism.

