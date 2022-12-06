Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Google is bringing continuous scrolling to desktop search

Google has introduced “continuous scrolling” for the desktop version of its search results for some users.

This means that when users reach the bottom of a search results page, they can now see the equivalent of up to six pages of results before they see a “More” button.

