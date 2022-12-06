Google is bringing continuous scrolling to desktop search

Google has introduced “continuous scrolling” for the desktop version of its search results for some users.

This means that when users reach the bottom of a search results page, they can now see the equivalent of up to six pages of results before they see a “More” button.

The move follows Google’s rollout of the feature for mobile versions of its search engine in October 2022, though search results for these versions were limited to four pages.

Why the move?

This brings Google’s search offerings closer to offerings from many popular social media apps such as Instagram and Facebook, for example, which allow users to scroll down continuously for a long time before they are prompted to load a new page.

Adding some context to the update, Google has said in an earlier blog (opens in new tab) that “most people wanting additional information tend to browse up to four pages of search results”.

Google has not stated when the feature will roll out internationally.

This is unlikely to be the last time we see significant search engine updates from Google for the foreseeable future.

The search giant recently outlined ambitious plans to overhaul the formatting of its search engine. Including speaking to the press Tech Radar Pro at the Google Search On event, Google’s VP of Engineering, Rajan Patel, outlined plans to better integrate video and photo results into search results.

The exec said the plans will help “organize results to better reflect the way people explore topics.”