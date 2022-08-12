Google fined $60million after misleading Australians on location, tracking data

<!–

Google has agreed to pay $60 million in fines resulting from a long-running lawsuit with the Australian competition watchdog over the tech giant misleading users into collecting personal location data.

In April last year, Australia’s Federal Court found that Google had violated consumer laws by misleading some local users into thinking that the company was not collecting personal information about their location via mobile devices running Android operating systems.

The case revolved around whether it was sufficiently clear that Google would still collect and access location data when a user’s location history was set to “off” but their web and app activity was “on” and one of its apps was used.

The company was also found to be in violation of two other consumer laws regarding conduct that could mislead the public and making misleading representations about a service’s performance characteristics.

At the time, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission called the ruling a clear message to digital platforms to make it clear to consumers what happens to their data.

On Friday, a brief federal court hearing was told that a $60 million fine had been agreed as “fair and reasonable” between the parties and that a joint filing had been filed with Judge Thomas Thawley.

The court heard potential issues remaining were whether the punishment made future behavior “economically irrational” and whether the punishment was appropriate.

Judge Thawley said he was convinced the fine was within the appropriate range and thanked the parties before adjourning the case until later on Friday.