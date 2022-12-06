Google finally brings continuous scrolling to desktop browsing

If there’s one annoyance about Google searches using Safari on our Macs, it’s constantly clicking through pages to see more results. With a whole block of ads pushing search results lower and lower down the page, the second and third pages of results are often more useful than the first, but Google still lets us click through to the next page to see them.

Not anymore. Google has announced that starting this week it will “bring continuous scrolling to desktop in English in the US, so you can easily continue to see more search results”. It’s unclear when it will roll out to browsers, but Google says it started rolling out on Monday.

Starting today, we’re bringing continuous scrolling in English to desktop computers in the US, so you can easily continue to see more search results. When you reach the bottom of a search results page, you can now see up to six pages of results. pic.twitter.com/xIuVP24FFm — Google (@Google) December 5, 2022

In October 2021, Google introduced continuous scrolling for mobile search results and we expect the implementation to be similar. As you scroll, the next page of results automatically loads as if you clicked through to the next page. Demonstrating the behavior in a tweet, Google said users can now see six pages of results before having to click.

Several of the responses to the tweet overturned the decision and asked Google to make continuous scrolling an option but it’s doubtful Google will back down. When announcing the change to Safari on the iPhone and other mobile browsers, Google said, “Most people wanting additional information tend to browse up to four pages of search results, and the change will add multiple pages of results.” easier to scan and navigate”. ”