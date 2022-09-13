Google faces £22billion ‘ad tech’ lawsuit from publishers in Europe

<!–

A massive “ad tech” class action lawsuit has been filed against Google over its technology that powers online ads that consumers view on news media.

Lawyers seeking up to £22 billion in damages for publishers across Europe allege the US tech firm has robbed the media of revenue through its “anti-competitive behaviour”.

The California-based company is said to have preferred its own services in online advertising, making it more difficult for competing ad services to compete.

This involves complex algorithmic auctions that power Google’s online display advertising business, which are alleged to have favored its own ad exchange.

The French competition authority fined Google £190 million in June last year for its ad technology practices after it was found to have abused its dominant position.

Now a claim is being made to the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal that lawyers said will focus on recovering lost revenue from the sale of advertising space.

The proceedings in Great Britain are being brought by competition law firm Geradin Partners, which is collaborating with law firm Humphries Kerstetter.

There is also a collective action of publishers in the European Union that is being filed by Geradin Partners in collaboration with the Dutch law firm Stek.

Toby Starr, partner at Humphries Kerstetter, said today: “This major claim will represent a class of victims of Google’s anti-competitive behavior in ad technology, who have collectively lost an estimated £7 billion.

This includes news websites across the country with large daily readers, as well as the thousands of small business owners who depend on advertising revenue — whether it’s their fishing website, food blog, football fanzine, or other online content they’ve spent creating. of and publish.’

About the EU action, which is being launched in the Netherlands, Jan Bart van de Hel van Stek says: ‘Many publishers have suffered damage as a result of illegal actions by Google.

“It’s important to act against this, not only to fully compensate the publishers for damages, but also to prevent Google’s anticompetitive behavior going forward.”

Since the French case, the European Commission and the British Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) have both started investigating Google’s behavior in the field of advertising technology.

Damien Geradin of Geradin Partners said: “Publishers, including local and national news media who play a vital role in our society, have long been harmed by Google’s anti-competitive behavior.

“It is time for Google to take responsibility and repay the damage it has done to this important industry. That’s why we’re announcing these actions today in two jurisdictions to get compensation for publishers in the EU and the UK.”

In the UK, the CMA said in May that the investigation would focus on ad tech mediation, also known as the ‘ad tech stack’.

This is a range of services that facilitate the sale of online ad space between sellers and buyers, and would be worth £1.8 billion per year based on 2019 data.

The CMA said Google has a strong position at several levels of this space – with a wide range of services, including platforms where advertisers can buy advertising space online; technology that automates the sale of advertising space; and those for managing ad inventories for publishers, who decide which ads to show.

Governments around the world are stepping up regulation of US tech giants that have become even more powerful during the pandemic.

Britain launched a new competition regime last year to prevent Google and Facebook from using their dominance to drive out smaller businesses and penalize customers.

The move created a dedicated Digital Markets Unit within the CMA that will be given powers to suspend, block and reverse decisions made by tech companies.

It could also impose financial penalties for non-compliance, telling companies to be more transparent about how they use consumer data.