Google could soon release a cheap new Chromecast

According to leaked information from “retail sources” given to German language site WinFuture, a 1080p version of the Google Chromecast streaming dongle will soon hit the European market for around €40 (including VAT). The current Chromecast with Google TV dongle costs €70, making the upcoming alternative about 40 percent cheaper, though we’ll have to wait and see how prices compare in other regions.

A cheaper alternative to the standard Chromecast has been speculated since January of this year, with an FCC filing for a new wireless device to be designated “Google G454V” in June. While it wasn’t explicitly listed as a Chromecast dongle, the listing stated that the product is capable of 1080p resolution video streaming at 60Hz and is powered by a USB connection. The chance of this not a Chromecast feel are, frankly, slim.

For people who want to add affordable streaming to multiple screens in their home, this could be ideal

Sure, it doesn’t offer the 4K HDR streaming capabilities of the full-fat Chromecast, but there are several scenarios where that won’t matter to some consumers. For example, many mainstream projectors are still limited to 1080p resolutions, and older Full HD TVs may lack streaming apps and functionality while working just fine. For people who want to add affordable streaming to multiple screens in their home, this can be ideal.

The current Chromecast with Google TV costs $49.99 (excluding tax) in the US and is regularly sold, making this affordable alternative potentially more of a marketing tool than a product most people will want to buy. Should prices for? both models fall around seasonal sales like Black Friday, a super cheap Chromecast is great for promotions to attract customers while also offering an attractive discount on the standard Chromecast (just like this $15 Roku streaming box deal from last year). We hope to get official pricing and some additional specs information on October 6.