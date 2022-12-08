Google Chrome now runs faster on your Mac and uses less battery

Thursday, December 8, 2022
by Jacky
written by Jacky
While much of the Mac community uses Safari, Google Chrome is very popular (and it’s the most popular browser in the world). Google is making Chrome on Mac more appealing with two new features that improve its battery and memory efficiency.

Energy Saver is a new mode that kicks in when a MacBook’s battery reaches 20 percent. Chrome stops background activity and disables animations and video effects on websites when this happens. 

Memory Saver This is useful when you have multiple tabs open. Chrome will automatically turn off Memory Saver mode to free up memory so that tabs you are currently using can run smoothly. Chrome will reload an inactive tab into memory when you switch to it. Google says the feature is “especially useful if you’re running other intensive applications, like editing family videos or playing games.”

Energy Saver and Memory Saver are options that the user can turn on or off in Chrome’s settings. Each feature has an icon indicator in the toolbar that indicates it is active.

Memory Saver frees up memory that’s being used by inactive tabs.

Google

Google Chrome was the fastest speedometer score ever recorded on an Apple silicon Mac in early 2015. However, Safari took over a few months later.

Both new features are gradually being rolled out to users in version 108, so it’s possible that you may not see the update immediately. To update Chrome, go to Chrome > Preferences > About ChromeIf the update is available, it will load. The browser will need a restart. Google says that the new features are expected to be available globally within the next few weeks.

