Google CEO tells employees they aren’t PRODUCTIVE enough and says he will slow hiring

Google boss Sundar Pichai told employees at an all-hands meeting on Wednesday that their productivity is lacking and they need to come up with ideas to make the company more creative.

Alphabet’s CEO told his staff he expects them to help as the tech giant evolves to meet new economic challenges. Alphabet is the name of Google’s parent company.

Pichai is apparently quoted as saying, “Google’s productivity as a company is not where it should be, even with the number of employees it has,” Pichai said. CNBC.

The network said Google employees expressed concern about potential layoffs at the tech giant. The meeting came as the company reported sluggish revenue growth of just 13 percent, compared to 62 percent in the same period last year.

Pichai is also quoted as saying, “I wanted to provide some additional context to our earnings results and also ask for your help.” That’s a reference to Google’s recent second-quarter earnings report.

He added: “It is clear that we are dealing with a challenging macro environment with more uncertainty ahead.”

Pichai continued, “There are real concerns that our productivity as a whole is not where it needs to be for the number of employees we have.”

A Google employee is pictured in one of the seating areas at Google's new Bay View Campus in Mountain View, California

The CEO, who has a net worth of approximately $1.3 billion, wants his employees to “create a culture that is more mission-oriented, more focused on our products, more customer-centric. We need to think about how we can minimize distractions and really raise the bar on both product quality and productivity,” CNBC reported.

He added, “I’d like any help from you.”

For the second consecutive quarter, Google fell short in its earnings report. The company’s growth in the second quarter was 13 percent. In the second quarter of 2021, growth was around 62 percent as the world began to emerge from the Covid-19 lockdown again.

In the second quarter of 2021, the company had just over 144,000 employees. The company currently has more than 174,000 employees, reports The edge.

Earlier in July, the company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, said Google would delay hiring for the rest of the year, while asking employees to “be more entrepreneurial, work with more urgency, sharper focus and more hunger than we do.” have shown on sunnier days,’ ‘ according to the Wall Street Journal.

The CNBC report on last Wednesday’s general meeting said the company offered an internal survey until August 15. At the meeting, Pichai told employees the survey would help the company “get better results faster.”

Survey questions include: ‘What would help you operate with greater clarity and efficiency to serve our users and customers? Where should we remove speed bumps to achieve better results faster? How do we eliminate waste and stay entrepreneurial and focused as we grow?” CNBC reported.

When asked directly if layoffs were planned, Pichai dodged the question and passed it on to Chief People Officer, Fiona Cicconi, who said there are no plans to let staff go, but doesn’t rule it out completely in the future. .

Last week, Alphabet posted quarterly sales close to Wall Street’s targets, pushing shares up in relief that the world’s largest online advertising retailer had avoided the deep disappointment of rivals, including Snap.

Revenue from Google’s search advertising business exceeded expectations, while revenue from YouTube advertising, cloud computing and Alphabet’s “other bets” unit all came in below expectations, according to data from FactSet and Refinitiv.

Shares of Alphabet rose three percent in after-hours trading, rising to a whopping 4.3 percent after July 26 results, bringing the price to $110 a share.

“Despite the disappointing quarter, expectations were so low that investors breathed a sigh of relief,” said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com.

Alphabet reported second-quarter revenue of $69.69 billion, up 13 percent from the same period a year ago, and nearly in line with the average expectation of $69.88 billion among investment researchers tracked by Refinitiv.

The company also barely met sales expectations in the first quarter. It last missed estimates in consecutive quarters in 2015.

A January SEC filing shows that four Google executives saw their base salaries rise from $650,000 to $1 million after a fifth consecutive quarter of record profits.

Rising wages and rising prices of fuel and other items have forced some ad buyers to cut marketing this year, including even ads on internet services like Google that served as an essential link to consumers during pandemic lockdowns.

Last week, Snap Inc and Twitter Inc released disappointing quarterly results, fueling concerns about the slowdown in ad spending. Snap shares plunged 25 percent after the results.

The second quarter of 2022 marks the slowest quarterly revenue growth Google has posted in two years

Twitter lost $270 million in the second quarter, with the company citing uncertainty over the Elon Musk acquisition as one of the reasons for the shortfall.

Major US multinationals, including Alphabet, are also bringing in less cash when converting foreign earnings due to the strong dollar.

Alphabet said the currency impacted revenue growth by 3.7%, and revenue would have been close to $72 billion if it had not been for the currency fluctuations. About 55 percent of the company’s sales come from outside the United States.

Currency impact will be even greater in the third quarter, Alphabet chief financial officer Ruth Porat told reporters CNBC.

During the interview, Porat referred to “uncertainty in the global market.”

Porat told the network, “Going forward, last year’s very strong revenue performance continues to create difficult compositions that will weigh on ad revenue growth rates year-over-year for the remainder of the year.”

Google’s advertising business accounted for 81 percent of quarterly revenue, with search ads generating $40.69 billion in revenue, beating FactSet’s estimates of $40.15 billion.