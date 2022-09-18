Goodlife gym stabbing: fourth person charged after Comanchero associate killed

The fourth and final man charged with stabbing a Comanchero bikie worker to death outside a gym has been charged after a takeaway ruined his cover.

Kyle Martin, 24, was arrested with his 24-year-old girlfriend after police surrounded a house on Albion Street in Warwick at 9.45pm on Saturday.

He is the latest person charged with murder after Levi Johnson, 23, was ambushed Monday in a parking lot of Goodlife gym in Carindale.

Thomas Friedrich Myler, 35, Stuart Galloway and Luke Thomas Moore, both 34, are the other three people arrested in connection with the attack.

Chief Inspector Andrew Massingham said police will allege Martin Johnson stabbed six times during the attack.

“It will also be alleged that even after that time, one member of the four already indicted continued to assault the deceased,” he said..

“This is a shameful act, it’s a brutal attack, it’s a cowardly attack.”

Police allege that the men are part of a gang called 13 Kings and that one of the men stabbed Mr Johnson to get into a cycling club.

“At this stage, there will be a number of cases in court regarding the motive. I can’t go into that in detail (as we are in the sub-judice period,” he said.

“But certainly some thought processes surrounding the commission of this crime could lead to at least one of these accused being included in a motorcycle group after committing this crime.

Chief Inspector Massingham said police managed to find Martin after he followed his girlfriend who was picking up takeaway food.

“That food was enough for two people and paid for in cash,” said Supt Massingham.

“It was at that time that I was sure we had our wanted person.”

He is said to have made plans to leave the state and go to Western Australia.

Martin will appear before the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, while his girlfriend will continue to assist the police with their investigation.

Up to 200 police officers and 60 detectives had worked around the clock over the past week to find the men believed to be responsible for the attack.

Martin’s arrest came a day after Myler was taken into custody following a police raid on a home on Skinner Avenue at Wellington Point on Friday.

Brisbane’s Regional Crime Coordinator, Chief Inspector Andrew Massingham, said police would allege he buried weapons in another property just before the arrest.

“We got help from PolAir and shortly after, a vehicle, a Mazda 323, left this address (Wellington Point),” he said.

“That vehicle was taken to an address in Chandler, where we believe the wanted person… has buried a number of firearms in a property.”

Myler allegedly had an argument and broke up with Martin after the stabbing.

“From some of the words spoken by this man (Myler) tonight, it appears that that relationship has broken down somewhat and that is clearly something we will be looking at in the coming days,” Chief Inspector Massingham said.

Myler has been charged with murder, unlawful possession of a motor vehicle, entering buildings, possessing explosives and driving a vehicle without an interlock.

His case was briefly referred to the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Saturday and the case has been adjourned until October 4.

His girlfriend has not been charged by the police and is still being questioned.

Two cars were in Mr Johnson’s car before four men got out and started smashing its windows on Monday.

Mr Johnson ran but two men caught up with him nearby and he was stabbed several times.

“It’s definitely something that was savage, it happened extremely quickly and they were indeed passionate about completing their task,” Chief Inspector Massingham said.