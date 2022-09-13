Goodlife Carindale stabbing victim identified as Levi Johnson as cops probe mystery backpacks

Two mysterious backpacks may hold important clues to the ‘gruesome’ stabbing of an employee of a Comanchero bikini gang – as a manhunt is launched for three men and a fourth is accused of gun crimes.

Face-tattooed Levi Johnston, 23, died after being attacked by four men near the corner of Pine Mountain and Creek roads in South Brisbane’s Carindale at 1pm on Monday.

A man, 34, arrested near the crime scene not long after the attack was charged with possession of a revolver and a charge of explosives, but three other men who got away in a white Nissan Patrol are still at large.

Taskforce Maxima, a specialized police unit that focuses on outlaw bikie gangs, is closely involved in the investigation.

Levi Johnston (pictured) was stabbed to death in a southern Brisbane suburb on Monday

A black Audi hatchback initially blocked the dead man’s car in a gym parking lot before the four-wheel drive Nissan rammed into his car from the other side.

The two backpacks later found nearby were from the Audi, according to police.

Five men got out of the assailants’ cars and began smashing the windows of the 23-year-old’s car before stepping out through a passenger door and running away.

Two men chased him to a nearby residential street where one of them allegedly stabbed him multiple times.

Four men fled in the Nissan, while the fifth ran but was tracked down with police dogs and arrested.

Chief Inspector Andrew Massingham said the attack, which took place in front of members of the public, was very worrying.

“These men were extremely motivated to hunt this person,” he said at the scene on Monday.

“This incident has been fully captured on CCTV footage. I watched that CCTV and it’s confrontational and horrible.

A cop searches the bushes for clues after the stabbing of a 23-year-old in Brisbane

A man has been arrested and four others are still on the run after escaping from the crime scene in a four-wheel drive car. Pictured are bushes being searched

“We don’t know the motive of what happened, whether planning was involved or whether there was an incident that escalated in nearby streets.

“What was clear was their intent to cause this person significant harm.”

On Tuesday morning, the gym was closed to all but a few pre-booked classes, while others were turned away at the door.

A state emergency service tent was set up in the parking lot as volunteers scoured the bushes and surrounding streets for clues.

The search seems to be focused on finding the murder weapon.

On Tuesday morning, the gym (pictured) was closed to all but a few pre-booked classes, while others were turned away at the door

SES agents are pictured looking for the murder weapon in a Brisbane homicide investigation

Four police divers in wetsuits and brandishing metal detectors waded through a creek next to where one of the alleged killers had been arrested while hiding in a park.

Mr Johnston was an associate of a Comanchero bikini gang in Brisbane, although he was reportedly not a patched member.

He was stabbed earlier a year ago on the Gold Coast during a fight involving members of outlaw bikie gangs.

It is not known whether the two incidents are related.

Chief Inspector Massingham said Monday’s attack… ‘a disturbing act, it’s a brutal act… it’s cowardice’.

He added that the stabbing was over in ‘less than five seconds’.

Flowers (pictured) left for stabbing victim Levi Johnston at the scene of his death

Chief Inspector Massingham told reporters that off-duty medical personnel tried to help the victim at the scene but were unable to save him.

While the motivation for the murder is unknown, police are reportedly investigating whether the stabbing is related to biker gang activities.

A bystander said up to 50 people were on the scene and the gym was being evacuated.

Another said they saw police chasing a man on a hill, away from the gym.

“Police diverted traffic,” they said.

police divers in wetsuits (pictured) waded through a creek next to where one of the alleged killers was arrested while hiding in a park

Police divers used metal detectors (pictured) while searching for the murder weapon in a stabbing

“Then, across the street from the gym, paramedics were working on someone on the floor who didn’t look like they were in great shape.

“There was a huge crowd of people there and everyone had their phone filming.

‘Lots of police and ambulance personnel on the scene and also a helicopter that flies.’

Officers at the scene closed the intersection of Pine Mountain and Creek roads in Carindale.

SES volunteers (pictured) participated in the search for clues after a stab murder

SES volunteers pictured hunting for clues after ‘gruesome’ stabbing in Queensland

Chief Inspector Massingham said a post-mortem examination of the victim would be conducted on Tuesday.

He said significant resources have been allocated to the case and hopes for a “quick resolution.”

The police are calling on witnesses to come forward and are calling on people to share any dashcam footage with the police.