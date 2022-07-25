Goodfellas actor Paul Sorvino dead at 83

Hollywood actor Paul Sorvino has died at the age of 83, it was announced Monday.

A representative for the actor told TMZ that he died Monday morning with his eight-year-old wife Dee Dee Benkie by his side.

Dee Dee told the site: ‘Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life and one of the greatest artists to ever be on screen and stage.’

The star was best known for his role as Paul Cicero in the 1990 hit film Goodfellas starring Ray Liotta, who also died this year, as well as Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

And Sorvino had a recurring role as Sergeant Phil Cerreta on the crime show Law & Order.

He is the father of Hollywood actress Mira Sorvino, best known for Romy & Michele’s High School reunion.

In April, Mira said a happy 83rd birthday to her father.

“A very happy birthday to my father Paul Sorvino,” Mira, 54, wrote on Twitter alongside a black and white photo of herself and her father.

“I miss you very much and hope to be together in person very soon!” added the Barcelona star.