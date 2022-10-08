Goodell: NFL to make ‘change or two’ to concussion protocol

LONDON — The NFL is willing to make “a few changes” to its concussion protocol, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Saturday at a fan forum in London, as the league faces questions about how the Miami Dolphins dealt with quarterback’s recent injuries. Tua Tagovailoa.

In response to a fan’s question about concussions and “recent incidents,” Goodell outlined the league’s “intensive focus” on the issue over the past 15 years, saying its medical protocols have served as templates for other sports.

“Our job is to keep changing these as medical experts or other experiences tell you this is something you can do differently,” he said.

The commissioner only answered questions from fans in London ahead of Sunday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He was not made available to the media on Saturday. The league has not worked out what the possible protocol changes are or when they might go into effect.

Earlier this week, the NFL Players Association fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was evaluating Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo on September 25 on a hit. The quarterback was assessed for a concussion, but he quickly returned to the game and the Dolphins said a back injury had caused his shaky gait.

The quarterback then suffered a concussion four days later in Cincinnati and is out indefinitely.

Goodell, without mentioning Tagovailoa by name, said there is “more talk now” about concussions.

“We understand some of that chatter, but the reality is that the protocols are very important. We follow that strictly. We see no indication that that has not happened in this case. There is a ongoing research, he said. “We’re really focused on doing that. But we are also willing to make a few changes to the protocols as we think we can add one more element that would make it even more secure.”

On Friday, the NFL Players Association urged the league to make changes in time to protect players in this weekend’s games. In a statement of its own, the NFL said it was working on updates to the protocol but did not commit to implementing them for Sunday’s games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate’ was also injured last Sunday when he… collided with a teammate towards the end of the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs and was allowed to re-enter the game initially. He then sat out the second half with a concussion.

NFL players “get the most extraordinary care and better than they’ve ever had in NFL history, but they deserve it, and that’s our duty, and that’s what we have to do,” Goodell said.