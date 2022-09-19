Goodbye Gan-Gan: Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, pay their respects to the Queen

Prince George and Princess Charlotte donned mourning black outfits – with Charlotte wearing a black hat – as they traveled with their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, to attend the funeral procession today.

The heir to the throne, nine, and his younger sister, seven, were traveling in a car with the Prince and Princess of Wales as they made their way to attend the funeral procession at Westminster Abbey.

The children will accompany their parents and other members of the royal family as they follow their great-grandmother’s coffin into the place of worship – watching as Prince William and other senior royals march behind the coffin.

The couple are believed to have bought the second in line after senior palace advisers considered allowing him to attend the state funeral because of the strong symbolic message it sends.

Wales’ youngest son, Prince Louis, four, stayed at home.

The children’s performance today has come as something of a surprise. The Daily Mail understands that the Prince and Princess of Wales thought ‘long and hard’ about whether their two eldest children, aged nine and seven, should join them.

But after George and Charlotte attended their great-grandfather’s memorial in March, William and Kate decided they could handle the solemnity of the occasion. Louis, the couple’s youngest, is only four and does not want to join.

“Obviously, as parents, they have thought long and hard about whether their children should accompany them,” a source said. “Of course little Louis is too young, but they think George and Charlotte are ready for it.”

At the age of nine, and having overcome the daunting prospect of starting a new school, George is now second in line to the throne.

With this in mind, aides have suggested it would be good for the public to see the young prince – who affectionately called the Queen ‘Gan Gan’ – is the future of the monarchy.

It comes after they turned up at the funeral of Prince Philip, their great-grandfather, last year and will give them a chance to say goodbye to Her Majesty, who they affectionately called ‘Gan Gan’.

It is the first time any of the Wales children have been seen in public since the Queen’s death last Thursday.

It’s been an extremely busy period for Kate, who has publicly supported her husband Prince William and no doubt helped her children adjust to life without their Gan-Gan.

The death of their great-grandmother The Queen will be a heavy blow for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they and their parents begin a new life at Adelaide Cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle – where Her Majesty spent most of the year .

During royal walks and engagements this week, the Princess of Wales has offered an insight into her children’s grief, saying Prince George has a greater understanding of their Gan-Gan’s passing.

A few days ago, Prince William said the couple are ‘trying to keep everything constant’ for their three children since the death of their beloved grandmother.

Speaking to well-wishers outside the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, the Queen’s grandson, Prince William, told royal fans the children are ‘settling in’ after their great-grandmother died in ‘the first week of school’. But he added that they are ‘doing ok’.

He told the benevolent Karen Anvil: ‘We try to keep everything constant and settle for them.’

When royal fans chatted to the Prince of Wales, he admitted there was a lot of talk about the Queen’s death among students – and agreed it was ‘the only talking point’.

The Prince of Wales also mused with well-wishers about how lovely it was that his children could have a relationship with their great-grandmother – just as he did.

He said, ‘I remember my great grandmother, you see. She lived to be 101. We thought my grandmother could have a little more…’

Kate also spoke to royal fans before she and her husband watched tributes to the late Queen, telling them the children were “in a routine” and coping with their great-grandmother’s death.

She said: ‘They go to school and are well looked after. They are in a routine and they are happy.’

The Princess of Wales added that the young prince and princess had made ‘new friends’.

And yesterday, speaking to Australia’s governor-general at a reception held for Commonwealth dignitaries ahead of the Queen’s funeral today, Kate told how their four-year-old Louis is asking questions and struggling to understand.

Recalling his conversation with Kate, David Hurley said she revealed that her eldest son Prince George, nine, ‘sort of now realizes how important his great-grandmother was and what’s going on’.

But four-year-old Louis has asked if the family’s summer visits to Balmoral Castle will still be as he remembers them.

“The youngest is now asking questions like, ‘do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral’ and things like that, because she’s not going to be there?,” Mr Hurley said.

It comes after two of the late Queen’s other great-grandchildren, Mia and Lena Tindall, were at Westminster Hall on Friday to lie in state.

They were in the gallery with their parents Zara and Mike Tindall when their grandmother, Princess Anne, took her place with her three brothers for a silent vigil by the Queen’s casket.

Hundreds of thousands of Britons have been queuing to see the Queen lie in state this week as the official period of mourning ends today.

Successful people waited for up to thirty hours to pay their respects as people from all over the world sent their condolences to the longest-serving head of state.

Dignitaries from the Commonwealth including Australia, New Zealand and Canada will join the firm in mourning today, as well as monarchs from across Europe and the world.

The Queen’s state funeral today will end with a two-minute national silence in a ‘fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign’ before she is laid to rest next to her late husband.

Police have also been given a banning zone order across London today, which will follow 10 days of mourning.

As well as thousands of uniformed Metropolitan Police bobbies being called into action, plainclothes officers will also mingle among the crowds to monitor any threats.

It is expected that other forces will be asked to provide officers under ‘mutual aid’.

The Queen’s coffin was today carried from Westminster Hall to the State Gun Carriage and then placed outside the north door of the building.

The procession then made its way from New Palace Yard through Parliament Square, the Broad Sanctuary and the Sanctuary before arriving at Westminster Abbey just before 7pm.

After the State Funeral Service ends at noon, the coffin will be placed on the State Armory outside the Abbey.

At 12.15 the procession leaves for Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner.

The route will run from the Abbey via Broad Sanctuary, Parliament Square (south and east sides), Parliament Street, Whitehall, Horse Guards including Horse Guards Arch, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, Queen’s Gardens (south and west sides), Constitution Hill and Apsley Way

At Wellington Arch, the Queen’s coffin will be transferred from the State Gun Carriage to the State Hearse just after 1pm. 13.00 prior to the journey to Windsor.

It will then travel from central London to Windsor on a route that has not been announced by the palace. When the hearse arrives at Windsor, the procession will begin just after 1 p.m. 15 at Shaw Farm Gate on Albert Road.

The State hearse will join the procession, which will have been formed and in place, at Shaw Farm Gate before traveling to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The procession will follow the route of Albert Road, Long Walk, Cambridge Gate, Cambridge Drive, George IV Gate, Quadrangle (south and west sides), Engine Court, Norman Arch, Chapel Hill, Parade Ground and Horseshoe Cloister Arch.

Just before 4pm, the procession stops at the bottom of the West Steps of St George’s Chapel in the Horseshoe Cloister. Here the pallbearers will carry the coffin in procession up the stairs into the chapel.

The Queen will be buried in a private funeral at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle at 7.30pm.