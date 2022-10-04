Goodbye fall dryness! This dermatologist-approved body scrub will leave your skin soft and glowing

<!–

Body scrubs are essential to prevent the skin from drying out as we turn on the heating and cover ourselves in many layers. But how do you choose which one to use to keep your skin soft when there are so many on the shelves of local stores and pharmacies?

One option is to look for customer recommendations, and another is to see if they contain ingredients that have been scientifically proven to work. One product that ticks both boxes is the Dermelect All-Aglow All-Over Scrub.

Unlike other scrubs you may find at your local pharmacy, the All Aglow is gentle enough on the face but equally effective on the body, saving you money on buying two separate products for different areas.

This scrub works to gently remove dead skin cells and then nourish new ones. A blend of pumpkin seeds, walnut husk and sweet almond oil work together to gently remove old skin cells and give a renewed glow. Rosemary extract and cucumber extract soothe the skin and nourish it with fatty acids and vital minerals to keep it looking its best. An added bonus is that it smells like a pumpkin chai latte. Store

All Dermlect skin care products are safe to use for all skin types. And just like the brand’s Flawless Serum, which works via a plant-based alternative to retinol. the All-Aglow scrub is packed with powerful natural ingredients.

Pumpkins contain enzymes and alpha hydroxy acids that break down dead skin cells. By removing dead skin cells, normal cell regeneration accelerates. This has a smoothing and brightening effect, resulting in glowing skin.

The Dermelect All-Aglow All-Over scrub is light on the skin, gently exfoliates and can be used from head to toe to leave skin ‘softer than ever’ according to beauty fans

An additional advantage is the scientifically formulated mix of natural ingredients in the Dermalect scrub smells just like a pumpkin chai latte, which acts as an energy boost and makes you feel like you just stepped out of a luxury spa.

Suffering from acne or back acne? The scrub also contains willow leaf extract to remove dirt, toxins and excess oils.

Rich botanicals and cucumber extract in the formula leave your skin nourished, hydrated, silky smooth and soothed after use.

The Dermelect All-Aglow scrub is an exfoliator that is gentle on the skin because it contains natural exfoliators such as pumpkin seeds, walnut shells and sweet almond oil

“I used this body scrub and expected good results, but what happened next was nothing short of AMAZING,” praised one beauty fan. My skin is so soft and absolutely glowing. I won’t miss this anymore.’

Another added, “Love this scrub, it made my skin super soft and soothed my back acne.”

Formulated without sulfates SLS and SLES, gluten and parabens, the scrub is also cruelty-free, vegan and made with ingredients of sustainable origin for an extra feel-good factor.