Good Things Festival draws in thousands to Sydney’s Centennial Park for rock music event

Sydneysiders have come in droves – and in some very unusual outfits – for a music festival celebrating rock, grunge, metal and all things punk.

The Good Things Festival kicked off Saturday in Centennial Park, in the city’s eastern suburbs, and thousands took the opportunity to don their wildest attire.

Those in Melbourne had already enjoyed a day out at the festival on Friday, while Queenslanders were able to attend the show in Brisbane on Sunday.

Headlining acts include British rock band Bring Me the Horizon, Australian metal group The Amity Affliction, Melbourne group Kisschasy and American metal band Deftones.

The festival is for over 18s only in Sydney, while in Brisbane the minimum age is 15, and the event draws large crowds of alternative music enthusiasts.

A few friends see each other wrestling at the Good Things music festival on Saturday night

A reveler decided to take home her own souvenir after a day out at the alternative music festival

A woman tries to do a cartwheel after the Sydney music festival

Many revelers are expected to wake up with a sore head on Sunday after a big day at the festival

A man takes a break from dancing at Sydney’s Good Things festival

A cheeky reveler managed to hitchhike home in a garbage can

Those from Good Things opted to wear some of their more unusual outfits for the occasion

A woman can be seen donning an American themed bikini top at Saturday’s music event

Two buddies pose as they get ready for a day at the Good Things festival

Most of the Good Things attendees took the opportunity to wear their most grunge-looking outfits

A couple is seen on their way to the festival on Saturday

Black proved to be the most popular color for the occasion, with most of the revelers donning their grungiest items.

Some had made their own outfits, while others chose to wear as little as possible for the festival.

Good Things has only been around since 2018 and due to Covid the show had to be canceled in 2020 and 2021.

With the event only two years away, fans were desperate for tickets as the Melbourne leg of the festival sold out.

Some other well-known names in the event lineup over the years include The Veronicas, Simple Plan, The Offspring and Violent Soho.

A contestant is seen on Saturday with a very unusual haircut as he enters the festival

Black seemed to be the most popular color for the occasion

A reveler donned jeans as Sydney welcomed a warm and sunny day on Saturday

Thousands came to the alternative music festival on Saturday

One Good Things contestant wore leg warmers with her outfit

A reveler in a Violent Soho t-shirt turned out to be on hand for the occasion. The Australian band played at the festival in 2019

Colorful hair and leather were also present at the Good Things Festival in Sydney

A woman put on a striking outfit as she walked through the festival gates

The Sydney leg of the festival was for people aged 18 and over, while in Brisbane and Melbourne the minimum age was 15

Saturday was a glorious day for festival goers with clear skies and temperatures reaching a warm 23C in Sydney.

Queenslanders heading to Good Things are in for an equally warm and sunny day on Sunday with the mercury reaching a high of 25C.

The festival comes a week after Canberra played host to popular music event Spilled Milk.

But with thousands in attendance, those at the festival have since been warned to watch for meningococcal symptoms after a reveler ended up in hospital with the disease.

Common symptoms of the disease include a sudden onset of fever, headache, neck stiffness, joint pain, a red/purple spot or bruise-like rash, irritability to bright light, nausea, and vomiting.

One couple attracted attention with their unusual outfit – and a pair of very high shoes

One man opted for a more light-hearted approach to his outfit, wearing a two-piece set with rubber duckies printed on it

Thousands of revelers enjoyed a day in the sun and danced to rock, metal and punk music

This partygoer saw red and chose a striking red outfit for the occasion