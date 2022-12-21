Good Samaritans and police rescue Florida great-grandmother and child trapped underneath car

<!–

An 80-year-old great-grandmother and her three-year-old granddaughter were rescued by a gang of Good Samaritans and police after being pinned under a car in a Florida parking lot.

Video from the rescue shows the child trapped face down under the vehicle, crying and unable to move because her seat buckle was still on her and the mutilated stroller was partially trapped under the car.

The child’s great-grandmother, who was breathing but lying on her side, remained motionless when one of the rescuers asked, “Ma’am, are you okay?”

A team of Good Samaritans used a hydraulic jack to lift the vehicle off the ground until emergency services arrived.

The harrowing incident happened around 1:45 p.m. Sunday at the Arbor Ponds apartment complex in Tampa, Florida, when the great-grandmother pushed the child in a stroller past a vehicle that was backing up.

The dramatic video shows the child (pictured left) lying face down trapped under the vehicle, crying and unable to move as she was still strapped into the seat of the mutilated stroller that was partially trapped under the car . The child’s great-grandmother (pictured right) lay motionless on her side when some bystanders asked, “Ma’am, are you okay?”

Corporal Baker of the Tampa Police Department worked with firefighters to cut the child out of her stroller before taking her to safety. “Baby Girl, are you okay?” rescuers asked as they held the frenzied toddler in their arms. The team moved to the child’s grandmother and pulled her out from under the vehicle.

Police bodycam video shows Tampa Florida Corporal Police Officer Baker pulling out grocery items wedged between the woman and the vehicle to allow her to breathe, authorities said.

The pair, whose names were not released, had just returned from a trip to the grocery store when the terrifying ordeal occurred, Tampa police said.

The driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene after the accident, told police he did not see them as he backed out of the parking lot.

The unidentified driver said he “felt a bulge” and thought it was a “major storm drain.” When he tried to pull the car forward, he said, didn’t move, then made the shocking discovery that he had hit someone, trapping the couple under the car, Fox news reported.

This image shows the rescuer using both arms to gently pull the child trapped under the vehicle towards him

The brown-haired child cried during the horrific ordeal as she was pulled to safety

The rescue team moved to the 80-year-old great-grandmother who miraculously survived

The dramatic rescues were a team effort with the Tampa Police Department and the Good Samaritans

It’s unclear what injuries the great-grandmother (pictured) sustained, but she miraculously survived the horrific event that took place in the parking lot of the apartment complex on Sunday

It is not clear what kind of injuries the child and the child’s great-grandmother suffered in the wreckage.

On Tuesday, the Tampa Police Department wrote on their Facebook that “without Cpl. Baker, Good Samaritans and Tampa Fire Rescue firefighters, a grandmother and a young child may not have made it out of this accident alive!”

“We are proud of Cpl. Baker’s quick actions and composure under pressure as he helped this family,” interim police chief Lee Bercaw said in part.

“We are grateful to the Good Samaritans and Tampa firefighters who also stepped in to ensure that this week grandmother and young child have the opportunity to experience another Christmas with their family.”