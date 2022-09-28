Good Samaritan risks life to rescue cat as raging waters from Hurricane Ian surround it

As Floridians brace for Hurricane Ian, which made landfall late Wednesday afternoon, one resident put his life on the line to save a feline left vulnerable to the raging storm.

ONE video posted on Twitter by Megan Cruz Scavo has received massive attention for a display of good humanity in action.

The video, taken in Bonita, on the state’s southwest coast, shows Cruz Scavo’s boyfriend, Michael, wading through knee-high water, trudging toward an air conditioning unit with a cat perched on top.

Many residents of Southwest Florida were told to evacuate on September 27, but some did not, choosing to retreat to their homes.

The man in the video, Michael, carefully picks up the animal before wading back through the water to bring the cat indoors to safety

“My boyfriend is saving a cat from flooding near Bonita Beach,” the woman captioned the video.

Michael carefully picks up the cat and holds the animal close to his chest as he walks towards the shelter.

The video, which is just 44 seconds long, has received more than 620,000 views since it was posted just after noon on September 28.

Cruz Scavo also tagged the video with ‘Hurricane Ian’, ‘Naples’, ‘Bonita’ and ‘Fort Myers’, all cities currently dealing or expected to deal with severe conditions from the tropical storm.

Fortunately, the cat does not fight the man who tries to save them from the high water

Commenters were quick to ask for an update on the situation.

“Sure,” the Florida resident said on Twitter when someone asked how the cat was doing. ‘He [Michael] gave it food and water and is inside his parents’ house.’

She also clarified that the video was taken at Michael’s parents’ home, which is ‘on the beach’.

Cruz Scavo responded to a person who asked if someone had left the cat by saying “I’m not sure – could be a stray.”

The man in the video holds the cat close to his chest to protect it from the water brought in by ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane Ian

The selfless act shown in the video is enough to make anyone believe that humans are inherently good and the comments reflect the nature of the video.

‘He’s a goalkeeper! (the boyfriend) (and the cat!),’ one woman said in response.

“I’m sorry Megan, but he’s everyone’s boyfriend now. I don’t make the rules,” said another person who responded to Cruz Scavo’s post.

More than 1 million homes across the state are without power, according to poweroutage.us.

That number can be expected to rise in the coming hours and days.

As of lunchtime, Gov. Ron DeSantis also said he expects more than $45 billion in damage from the historic storm.

Hurricane Ian is just the fifth storm in US history to hit the country with wind speeds of up to 155 miles per hour.

Hurricane Ian makes landfall on Florida’s southern coast, leaving more than a million residents of the Sunshine State without power

DeSantis had previously warned that the tropical storm would cause “catastrophic” flooding and urged residents to heed evacuations and warnings issued by the state.

‘Mother Nature is a very fearsome adversary, please heed these evacuation warnings. You could see power outages, flooding in the country, various types of tree damage from wind, so be prepared for that.’

Images show water receding from Tampa Bay due to the hurricane’s movement, as the same phenomenon happened just before Hurricane Irma hit.

Tampa, north of Bonita, is bracing for a 6-foot storm surge before landfall this afternoon, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis telling those who have remained in the red evacuation zones that it’s time to ‘hunk down’ and ‘prepare for the storm’.

Officials have warned that the storm surge could reach 18 feet with deadly winds and flooding along the state’s densely populated Gulf Coast from Bonita Beach to the Tampa Bay region — with 18 inches of rainfall.