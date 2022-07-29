Good Samaritan describes moment she stopped armed man trying to throw his baby off an overpass

A Good Samaritan has described the dramatic moment when a man threatened to shoot her when she stopped him from throwing his daughter off an I-95 overpass.

The father was holding the child above the 40-foot (12-meter) ramp on Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, when a brave onlooker stopped her car and tried to save the young girl from the terrifying height.

He yelled that he was armed and threatened to shoot the brave passer-by – who was dragging her car on the highway and trying to negotiate with him when she saw the chaos unfold.

Christine King has been hailed as a hero, saying she would “do it again” as she reflected on yesterday’s chaos.

She said NBC10 she was driving down the highway when she saw a man arguing with a woman before grabbing the child and trying to throw her across the bridge.

Officers arrived on the scene after the father threatened to shoot him when he was confronted by a passerby. The child’s stroller can be seen in the center of the image

The child, seen in a pram, was held over the edge of the viaduct by her father during an alleged argument between him and the mother

King said, “I saw the man grab the baby and try to throw her across the bridge. That’s when I hit the brakes on my car and went outside to stop it.

“I said, ‘Let the baby go, give me the baby.'”

She yelled at the man trying to get the child to safety, but he pushed and threatened to shoot her.

After several minutes of trying to negotiate, the child’s mother came from behind and took the man’s gun.

Officers arrived at the scene, but they also struggled to get the man to hand over the baby — who was still held over the 40-foot overpass.

After a confrontation with the police, the man released the baby and was taken into custody.

Of the ordeal, King said, “I’d do it again. I didn’t see a gun, but when she took the gun for him, I saw it.”

It is not known if the child – who was later put back in a stroller – was injured during the ordeal.

King claims that the mother told her that the situation started after she told the man she wanted to break up with him. Police have not confirmed the reports.

You can see the father being taken into custody in the back of a police van after the terrifying ordeal

The woman, who stopped while driving to work, was praised for her courage after she saw the situation unfold on the overpass