Good Samaritan comes to rescue of female cop being attacked

A shocking new video shows an unruly perpetrator assaulting a police officer in Willoughby, Ohio, on Saturday.

As the group descends on the unruly suspect, one of the Good Samaritans is heard saying, “Don’t do that to a woman.”

The suspect, David Koubeck, 64, was arrested Sept. 10 for speeding by Officer Stacee Wright, 30, along Lost Nation Road in suburban Cleveland Willoughby.

The video shows Koubeck immediately rejecting Wright as he exits the vehicle without permission, saying he had to go to the back of the car to get his driver’s license from behind.

Koubeck was driving a black 2009 Chevrolet Malibu when he was stopped.

The suspect in the altercation, David Koubeck, later told investigators he was “having a bad day.”

From there, Wright broadcasts radios for backup, announcing that the suspect had left his car. Wright demands that Koubeck sit on the sidewalk, an order he disobeys. He shouts: ‘I’m not sitting! I’m not sitting!’

Koubeck continues to raise his voice to Wright as he ignores another command to put his hands on the car.

The suspect put his finger in the Wright’s face and ignored her command to back off as he pushed her.

From there, the two engaged in a physical battle, with Koubeck appearing to gain the upper hand after catching Wright by surprise.

Suddenly, four Good Samaritans appear as if out of nowhere to help Wright and quickly subdue Koubeck.

In the video, a voice can be heard saying to Koubeck, “Don’t do that to a woman. Do you understand me?’

Shortly after the group got involved, another officer showed up and helped take Koubeck into custody.

Here is seen the suspect exit his car before being questioned, according to another officer this could be seen as a ‘red flag’

Officer Wright ordered the man to sit on the curb. He raised his voice as he defied the command

Finally, the suspect puts his hands on the cop and the two begin to wrestle

Seemingly out of nowhere, a group of Good Samaritans arrive on the scene to help the officer

Wright was taken to University Hospital’s Lake West Medical Center for treatment for minor injuries.

Willoughby Det. Sergeant Michael Sevel told WKYC said of the incident: ‘His behavior was aggressive towards her, he refused several orders from her, these are all red flags.’

He said, “We’re thankful it ended this way, because it could have been worse.”

Sevel also said: ‘It makes us extremely proud to work for Willoughby, where there are good people who are willing to risk their safety. They had no idea what they were getting into, they could have risked their lives to help that cop.’

According to the Lake County Herald News, Koubeck later told authorities he was “having a bad day.” He denied hitting Wright and said he tried to obey, adding that he never intended to hurt her.

In a Facebook post, Willoughby Police Chief Jim Schultz thanked those who helped and asked those who stopped to come forward.

The chief wrote, “I would like to personally thank several great Samaritans and our wonderful community for their prompt action and support.”

He continued: “I am so proud of our community and the tremendous support we receive every day. Saturday was another great example. I really appreciate it! Thank you!’

In an interview with the Lake County News Herald, Chief Schultz called the attacked officer “very good at her job” and “a fighter.”

He added: “I’m sure she would have handled the situation, but if no one stopped and helped, it might have escalated.”

In response to the Facebook post, Schultz said the four men helping had come forward and no one wanted to be publicly acknowledged.

He said, “They’re very private people and basically said they quit because it was the right thing to do.”

As a result of the incident, Koubeck has been charged with assaulting an officer, resisting arrest, speeding and not wearing a seat belt. He will appear in court on September 22.