‘Good Omens’ Season 2: David Tennant & Michael Sheen Tease Return in Special Zoom Appearance at NYCC

Are Crowley, Gabriel and Aziraphale in the room with us now? Well no. Unfortunately, the stars of the upcoming second season of the Prime Video series Good omens couldn’t make it to New York Comic Con last weekend. However, the three equally important and charming stars were able to get together to discuss their upcoming project via Zoom, and the co-author and creator of the series Neil Gaiman posted the interaction on his YouTube channel.





The video starts with Michael Sheen, who plays the angel Aziraphale in the series and greets Comic-Con audiences via Zoom. He apologized for his absence from the convention, noting that his Zoom performance came with great encouragement from Gaiman, who apparently said, “Michael, you’re the star. You’re the person everyone comes to see.”

NECKLACE VIDEO OF THE DAY

However, Sheen’s time in the Zoom spotlight was quickly interrupted by his opponent David tennant, who plays Aziraphale’s demonic friend in the series. The two have a bit of a fight over which one of them is, in fact, the star of the series. However, their fight is quickly interrupted by the addition of Jon Hamm, who plays the angel Gabriel in the series. Hamm manages to negate the disagreement by saying that while he’s not the star of the show, he’s the most recognizable name.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED:

‘Good Omens’ Shows Season 2 Clip Exclusively At New York Comic Con

However, after all the potshots and glee, the three got into a discussion about how each of them would make it to season two of Good omens, with Hamm sharing a particularly cheeky idea Gaiman had for Gabriel’s character. But the common thread running through each of their stories is, of course, Gaiman, who suggested to each that there might be more story in Good omens to follow the first season.

This expansion of the story was certainly never certain. Given that the series is based on a book of the same name by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett from over thirty years ago, a sequel was never certain for the story. However, each star emphasized how confident they were of Gaiman’s ideas and series director Douglas Mackinnon‘s guarantees about the quality of the second season’s story.

The new and fun Zoom interaction from the stars of the series is just the last bit of excitement being generated Good omens the past weekend. Big news about the series is flooding from the floors of New York Comic Con. Everything from a new poster to casting announcements and the addition of some great new characters was announced and reported at the convention by Collider. You can check out some new images from the second season here

You can watch the second season of Good omens until the summer of 2023. However, you can check out Sheen (and friends)’s new Zoom performance below.