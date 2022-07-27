Good news for dark chocolate lovers as scientists find cocoa can lower blood pressure

The next time you’re craving something sweet, go for dark chocolate.

Scientists have found that flavanols — antioxidants in cocoa — can keep your heart healthy by lowering your blood pressure.

They do this by keeping the walls of blood vessels elastic, which makes it easier for blood to flow through the body.

Milk chocolate is probably still not a good idea because it contains a lot of sugar and can only contain 25 percent cocoa.

But dark chocolate can be up to 90 percent in strength.

A study from the University of Surrey found that people who took cocoa supplements had lower blood pressure and stretched blood vessels within three hours.

The pills contain as many flavanols as about half a kilo of dark chocolate – normally sold in 100 g bars.

WHAT ARE FLAVANOLS? Flavanols are a group of molecules that occur naturally in fruits and vegetables They are found in many plant foods and drinks, such as tea, red wine, blueberries, apples, pears, cherries and peanuts. They are especially abundant in the seeds of the cocoa tree – cocoa beans. The fermentation, drying and roasting of cocoa beans yields cocoa powder, which is used to make chocolate. Flavanols in cocoa have been shown to help lower blood pressure, improve blood flow to the brain and heart, prevent blood clots and fight cell damage. Source: Harvard Medical School

Lead researcher Professor Christian Heiss, cardiologist, said: ‘The positive influence of cocoa flavanols on our cardiovascular system is undeniable.’

He said that although his study used a lot of flavanols, dark chocolate still contains significant amounts.

About a third of people in the UK have high blood pressure, which puts them at higher risk for heart attacks and strokes.

Leafy greens, onions, apples, berries, cherries, soybeans and even red wine are also high in antioxidants that have been shown to keep the heart healthy.

In the latest study, 11 healthy adults consumed a cocoa capsule or placebo on alternate days for nearly 14 days as they continued their daily lives.

Participants wore a blood pressure monitor on their arm and a finger clip that measured how stiff their arteries were.

Their blood pressure was lower and their arteries loosened up on the days they took the flavanols — even up to eight hours later.

Crucially, the supplements did not lower blood pressure on days when it was already low.

Professor Heiss said this could give it an edge over current drugs.

He added: ‘Doctors often worry that some blood pressure tablets may lower blood pressure too much on some days.

‘What we found indicates that cocoa flavanols only lower blood pressure when it’s elevated.’

Professor Heiss said he now plans to test the pills in patients diagnosed with high blood pressure.

The research is published in the journal Limits in nutrition.