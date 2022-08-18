Good Morning Britain switch up presenters as Paul Brand replaces Richard Madeley

<!–

Good Morning Britain fans woke up Thursday to a new face on the program as Kate Garraway’s presenter partner was switched.

The TV star, 55, hosts the news show along with Richard Madeley during the summer months.

But Richard was nowhere to be seen and was replaced by ITV’s former political correspondent Paul Brand.

Early on Thursday’s show, Kate gushed to her new co-host “thank God you’re here!” while discussing the railway strikes currently taking place across the country.

Train companies have cut their services by a fifth today as thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT), Transport Salried Staffs Association (TSSA) and Unite union have hit picket lines across the country in a lingering dispute over pay and working conditions.

Kate continued: ‘Everyone really enjoys having Paul Brand here. They say you are a breath of fresh air and that you are brilliant – but I will spoil you with those remarks later.’

Paul worked as a political correspondent for ITV News from 2016 to 2020 and became UK Editor earlier this year.

He was recently involved in the unveiling of many partygate firsts, but has now made his GMB debut.

Paul welcomed a baby boy, Tomos George, last year and announced the news on Instagram by rocking the baby next to his radiant husband Joe Cuddeford.

The couple – who married in 2017 – had their child via surrogacy, with Paul sharing an image with their surrogate a few days earlier.

The journalist wrote: ‘Welcome to the world, Tomos George Cuddeford-Brand. Born June 10 at 9lb 5oz. We’ve never known such love. You are the most priceless gift.’

Several ITV stars reacted under Paul’s announcement, with Loose Women presenter Charlene White typing: ‘Big congratulations to you both and welcome to the world Tomas! xx’

Ranvir Singh wrote: ‘What a beautiful bloom – what a beautiful trio you make! Congratulations Paul!’