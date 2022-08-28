Good genes! Kaia Gerber stuns in a navy blue sundress while pumping gas with Cindy Crawford

<!–

Kaia Gerber spent Saturday afternoon with her mother, Cindy Crawford, in Malibu.

The 20-year-old fashion industry personality and 56-year-old supermodel were seen putting gas in their car at a picturesque rest stop in the area.

Crawford shares her daughter, as well as 23-year-old son Presley, with her husband of more than two decades, Rande Gerber.

Gerber wore a gorgeous blue floral-print summer dress that showed off her tight arms during the trip.

The social media personality made up for the dominant color of her outfit with a pair of dark green shoes.

The model also carried her belongings in a stylish bag that almost matched the shade of her shoes.

Her beautiful light brown hair fell to her shoulders and she appeared to be wearing little to no makeup.

Crawford opted for a patterned long-sleeved blouse that obscured much of her sculpted frame as she spent time with her daughter.

The supermodel also rocked a pair of figure-hugging jeans and a set of open-toe sandals.

She added a bit of darkness to her look with sunglasses.

Crawford also donned a wide-brimmed hat and many of her beautiful brunette locks fell like a waterfall down her shoulders and chest.

Before forming a life with Rande, Crawford was previously married to Richard Gere, and they held a wedding ceremony in 1991. She met Rande, 60, earlier during her time with the actor, which ended in 1995.

The model and businessman later started dating and eventually tied the knot in 1998.

The couple started a family with the arrival of Presley, 23, in 1999, and two years later they welcomed Kaia.

Crawford shared a series of photos of Gerber relaxing in their Canada cottage on Friday on her Instagram account.

The photos showed the model’s husband making the most of the outdoors on a recent outing.

She also wrote a lengthy message in the post’s caption, saying that she and her husband had “the chance to redefine our relationship with life in the lake and also just enjoy each other” during the trip.

The fashion industry personality added, “This life journey is certainly not a straight line and it is filled with ups and downs, but I’m thankful I’m trying to figure it out with this man by my side.”