‘Good for him’: Former Love Islander Megan Barton-Hanson defends Luca Bish for ‘being himself’

Former Love Islander Megan Barton-Hanson has defended Luca Bish – who has recently come under fire from viewers for his treatment of fellow contestant Tasha Ghouri.

The model, 28, has praised the Brighton native for ‘saying how he feels’, adding that she feels ‘it’s so obvious that Tasha is just settling’ with Andrew Le Page.

Last week fans accused the 23-year old fishmonger and fellow contestant and Dami Hope of ‘bullying’ the dancer, with tensions boiling over during the ‘snog, marry, pie’ challenge.

‘Luca’s got a point’: Former Love Islander Megan Barton-Hanson has defended Luca Bish – who has recently come under fire from viewers for his treatment of fellow contestant Tasha Ghouri

Tasha was the left visually upset after both boys pushed cream pies into her face during the supposedly light hearted game, with fellow Islanders later agreeing things went ‘too far’.

Luca also clashed with the Thirsk native after she was left in tears when finding out that she, and Andrew, 27, had landed in the bottom three again following a public vote.

As the dancer sobbed, she was seen shouting ‘f*** off’ towards a baffled Luca, who said she ‘should focus on the positives’ after making Andrew her boyfriend.

Defending: The stunner, 28, has praised the Brighton native for ‘saying how he feels’, adding that she feels ‘it’s so obvious that Tasha is just settling’ with Andrew Le Page

Upset: Last week fans accused the fishmonger, 23, and Dami Hope of ‘bullying’ the dancer, with tensions boiling over during the ‘snog, marry, pie’ challenge

Luca had also accused Tasha of ‘riding Andrew’s coattails’ when forced to choose an islander in a challenge as Dami echoed this and said ‘you know what you need to do’.

Both boys have since apologised to both Tasha and Andrew over their behaviours, insisting they never wanted to make them upset.

But Megan has insisted that ‘Luca’s got a point’ in a recent interview.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the star – who got to the final during series four – admitted: ‘I feel like, good for him for saying how he feels and not sitting on the fence and just being quiet because he wants to be liked by everyone.

Upset: Tasha was the left visually upset after both boys pushed cream pies into her face during the supposedly light hearted game, with fellow Islanders later agreeing things went ‘too far’

‘Settling’: Megan added: ‘I feel like it’s so obvious that Tasha is just settling with [Andrew] because she thinks it’s going to get her to the final, personally. So I agree with the boys’

‘I actually rate that.’

Megan confessed she didn’t initially ‘like Luca as a person’ because of his relationship dynamic with Gemma Owen.

‘I felt he was very protective and a lot with Gemma,’ she told the outlet. ‘But I feel like he’s just owning it and being himself and if that’s how he feels, [then] good for him actually voicing that and I agree with him.’

She added: ‘I feel like it’s so obvious that Tasha is just settling with [Andrew] because she thinks it’s going to get her to the final, personally. So I agree with the boys.’

Upset: The model quipped: ‘Yeah I know I have but you haven’t been in the bottom three, but it’s a knock back and it can knock your f****** confidence down by thousands’

It comes as Love Island has been hit with more than 1,500 Ofcom complaints after the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge last week.

The UK’s media regulator, Ofcom, confirmed to MailOnline the regulator received 1,509 complaints on July 19 – and the majority were about alleged misogynistic behaviour from the male islanders towards the female cast, including in the aftermath of the challenge.

These complaints have been registered, but it is not clear yet whether or not Ofcom will investigate.

The week before, Love Island was hit by 3,617 complaints from viewers, following the Movie Night episode which saw Luca lose his temper at his partner Gemma, 19, for supposedly flirting with Billy Brown, 23 while in Casa Amor – despite her denying she had done.

Apologies: Both boys have since apologised to both Tasha and Andrew over their behaviours, insisting they never wanted to make them upset

Game night: Luca had also accused Tasha of ‘riding Andrew’s coattails’ when forced to choose an islander in a challenge as Dami echoed this and said ‘you know what you need to do’

Moreover, 427 viewers complained about the July 17 episode of Aftersun which saw host Laura Whitmore and panellists speculate on what happened between Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 27, and George Tasker, 23, in the bedroom at Casa Amor – despite her denying that an intimate act took place.

Women’s Aid have already stated that they are in talks with the show over some of the behaviour displayed by the males.

A statement from the charity last week insisted that ‘specific information on abusive relationships and an understanding of controlling behaviour in relationships’ is missing from the channel’s ‘inclusive training’ ahead of the series.

Women’s charity Refuge issued a separate statement highlighting the ‘gaslighting and coercive control’ shown by some of the boys.

Honest: Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Megan – who got to the final during series four – admitted: ‘I feel like, good for him for saying how he feels and not sitting on the fence and just being quiet because he wants to be liked by everyone’

Love Island duty of care protocols in full – ahead of 2022 series Pre-filming and filming Registered mental health professional engaged throughout the whole series – from pre-filming to aftercare. Thorough pre-filming psychological and medical assessments including assessments by an independent doctor, psychological consultant and reports from each Islander’s own GP to check medical history. Potential Islanders are required to fully disclose any medical history that would be relevant to their inclusion in the villa and the production’s ability to provide a suitable environment for them. Managing cast expectations: detailed explanations both verbally and in writing of the implications, both positive and negative, of taking part in the series are given to potential cast members throughout the casting process and reinforced within the contract so it is clear. Cast are told they should consider all the potential implications of taking part in the show and work through this decision-making process in consultation with their family and those closest to them, to ensure they feel it is right for them. Senior Team on the ground have received training in Mental Health First Aid. A welfare team solely dedicated to the Islanders both during the show and after. Aftercare Bespoke training on dealing with social media and advice on finance and adjusting to life back home. A minimum of eight therapy sessions will be offered to each Islander when they return home. Proactive contact with Islanders for a period of 14 months after the series in which they have appeared has ended, with additional help provided where applicable. We encourage Islanders to secure management to represent them after the show and manage them should they choose to take part in other TV shows, advertising campaigns or other public appearance opportunities.