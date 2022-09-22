Gonzalo Higuain claims soccer players do NOT get ‘an easy life’

Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain has opened up about his troubled life as a footballer, saying he has lived ‘unnaturally’ for more than a decade.

The 34-year-old, known for his goal-scoring exploits at Real Madrid, Napoli, Juventus and his native Argentina, now leads the way for Inter Miami in the MLS.

The striker has shed light on his tough life as a professional football star and admitted that he has had to put up with insults and disrespect.

‘I feel that I have lived 15 years unnaturally. People think we have an easy life, and no, it’s not like that,’ he said TYC Sport.

‘Even a walk down the street can be difficult as you can be offended and if you react or respond then the consequences are double.

‘If you lose a match, miss a goal or get eliminated from a tournament, you can’t go public.

‘Football is a sport, a job, and there is no reason to confuse the two. It seems very unfair to me to have lived 15 years as an elite player and not to have been able to react at times when I had to bow my head to insults and disrespect.

‘At this point in my life I can’t take it anymore.’

Higuain sealed a move to the United States in September 2020, moving on a free transfer after leaving Serie A champions Juventus.

The forward moved Stateside via the ‘Beckham Rule’ – the designated player option that allows teams in MLS to sign up to three players outside their salary cap.

On joining Inter Miami, he said: ‘I think it will be a beautiful experience in my life. It was what I was looking for – a new experience, a new league and a beautiful city.’

Higuain arguably gets less attention in the top flight in the States than he did during his spells across Europe.