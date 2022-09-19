‘Gone Girl’ kidnapping faker Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison with $300,000 fine 

California mother Sherri Papini, who mimicked the plot of Gone Girl, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Papini, 39, must also pay $300,000 in restitution, according to Senior U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb. Prosecutors sought just eight months in prison and three years of supervised release for Papini.

The mother of two must turn herself in by November 8. In addition to his prison sentence, Papini must serve 36 months of probation.

She had pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping and lying to the FBI. Papini could have faced five years for lying to the feds and 20 years for faking his own kidnapping, which constitutes mail fraud.

During a sentencing hearing, prosecutors said it was essential that Papini serve his full sentence in prison. In the court proceedings they wrote: ‘There must be a just punishment for her behaviour.’

While her lawyers argued that house arrest would be more appropriate, in addition to a month behind bars.

The fine is for losses incurred by the California Victim Compensation Board, the Social Security Administration, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

Papini disappeared from her neighborhood in Redding, California, while she was out jogging. The married mother of two returned weeks later almost hundreds of miles away ‘confused, battered and bruised’ and insisted she was held captive for 22 days by two Latina women.

Papini arrives at the federal courthouse for sentencing accompanied by his attorney, William Portanova, in Sacramento

Keith – with whom she shares children Tyler, 8, and Violet, 10 – filed for divorce on Wednesday – two days after she pleaded guilty

Investigators began uncovering Papini’s past leading up to her disappearance, including the involvement of her ex-lover, who prosecutors said was convinced to help her amid allegations of domestic abuse against her husband.

When Papini returned home, she told the hoax about her disappearance and convinced the world of her story before she was formally charged earlier this year.

The mother-of-two was arrested in March after fooling the world about her disappearance.

Her husband reported her missing in November 2016 when she failed to pick up their children from school. Her mobile phone and earphones were later found on the running track she used.

Weeks later, she was found tortured and starved by her captors, whose faces she never saw until she was dumped by the side of the road on Thanksgiving.

James Reyes told police that Papini caused self-inflicted injuries while she was staying with him, including hitting herself to create bruises and burning her arms

When Papini was found, she had bindings on her body and self-inflicted injuries, including a swollen nose and blurred ‘mark’ on her right shoulder. She had other bruises and rashes on many parts of her body, ligature marks on her wrists and ankles, and burns on her left forearm.

Her distinctive blonde hair had been cut.

Papini’s antics were eerily similar to that of the protagonist in Gillian Flynn’s magnificent thriller novel Gone Girl, which was later turned into a thriller starring Rosamund Pike as a disappearing wife.

Police said she made up the whole story to get attention and lived with her ex-boyfriend for the 22 days she was missing.

The mother-of-two convinced James Reyes, her ex-boyfriend, to pick her up and drive her to his apartment in Southern California after telling him that her husband Keith was ‘abusing’ her.

Reyes, 37, previously confessed to the plot after being identified by DNA found on Sherri’s clothing through a familial match.

He told police how he and Sherri dated in 2006 and ‘loved’ each other. She got in touch with him by chance in 2016 again, he said, and told him that her husband was abusing her.

Papini and Reyes then talked on prepaid cellphones and arranged for her to run away for months before Nov. 2, when he picked her up from Redding and the alleged scam began.

The ex-boyfriend admitted to investigators that he thought their relationship would turn romantic once they were back at his Costa Mesa apartment, but that it never did.

Instead, Sherri took over his bedroom and he slept on the couch. She locked herself in the room, starved herself and cut off her hair, then began to self-harm.

Reyes recounted how she convinced him to mark her with a hot tool, then asked him to drive her seven hours north, back to her home in Redding, on Nov. 24. He also said Papini caused her self-inflicted injuries while she was staying with him.

He was unaware of the media storm that had been brewing over the three weeks because he did not have a television, he said.

Keith said he was deceived by his wife and later filed for divorce in April – two days after she pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping.

The couple married in 2009 and share two children, Tyler, 8, and Violet, 10.

Sherri with her husband Keith on their wedding day. The mother-of-two told her ex-boyfriend that she had to run away because Keith was abusing her

In a statement earlier this year, Papini apologized for the pain she caused her family and friends.

‘I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and so sorry for the pain I have caused my family, my friends, all the good people who suffered needlessly because of my story and those who worked so hard to try to help me .

“I will work for the rest of my life to make up for what I have done,” Papini said in the statement, as reported by ABC10.

Papini had been receiving psychiatric treatment for anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder ever since her return — more than $30,000 worth of treatment, which she billed a state Victim’s Compensation Fund for and is now part of her restitution.

She is ordered to repay $128,00 in disability payments and a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $49,000 to help the family.

In their criminal case, police describe how Papini and her husband used money donated to them by strangers on her therapy and on home improvements.

Roman Catholic deacon and news anchor Mike Mangas revealed in the upcoming HLN investigative documentary, Runaway Mom: The Sherri Papini Story, that investigators found a new mark on the supermom’s shoulder when she returned from her ‘abduction.’

“The sheriff asked me because I’m a deacon in my church, asked me about a certain Bible verse,” Mangas said in an exclusive clip of the documentary obtained by DailyMail.com.

‘And so I told him it’s Exodus 21:16 and it says something like “if anyone has kidnapped anyone, they shall be put to death.” It was the mark on Sherri’s shoulder.