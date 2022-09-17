‘Gone Girl’ kidnapping faker Sherri Papini had Bible verse about kidnapping branded on her SHOULDER

California mother Sherri Papini, who mimicked the plot of Gone Girl, had a bible verse about kidnapping burned to her shoulder after returning from her own self-abduction in 2016.

Papini, 39, disappeared from her Redding, California neighborhood while jogging. The married mother of two weeks later, nearly hundreds of miles away, returned “daunted, battered and bruised” and insisted that she be held by two Latina women for 22 days.

Roman Catholic deacon and newscaster Mike Mangas revealed in the upcoming HLN investigative documentary, Runaway Mom: The Sherri Papini Story, that investigators found a new tattoo on the supermother’s shoulder as she returned from her “abduction.”

“Because I’m a deacon in my church, the sheriff asked me about a particular Bible verse,” Mangas said in an exclusive clip of the documentary obtained by DailyMail.com.

“And so I told him it’s Exodus 21:16, and it says something along the lines of ‘if anyone kidnaps anyone, they must be put to death.’ That was burned onto Sherri’s shoulder.

Investigators began to uncover Papini’s past leading up to her disappearance, including the involvement of her ex-lover’s accusers who said she was convinced to help her amid allegations of domestic violence against her husband.

When Papini got home, she told the hoax of her disappearance and convinced the world of her story before being formally charged earlier this year.

Papini pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping and lying to the FBI and now faces jail. She is sentenced on September 19.

The documentary series premieres September 18 at 10 p.m. ET on HLN.

Papini, 29, had the Bible verse Exodus 21:16 burned on her shoulder, which one deacon says refers to kidnapping

Sherri is pictured above with her husband Keith and their two children. The mother of two left her family behind when she fled with her ex-boyfriend to a house in Costa Mesa, California

Redding’s Sherri Papini is pictured exiting the federal courthouse, accompanied by her attorney, William Portanova, right, in Sacramento, California, on April 13. Papini pleaded guilty to her crimes and is expected to be sentenced on September 19

The mother of two was arrested in March after fooling the world over her disappearance.

Her husband reported her disappearance in November 2016 when she was unable to pick up their children from school. Her cell phone and earplugs were later found on the running track she was using.

Weeks later, she was found tortured and starving by her captors, whose faces she had never seen, before being dumped on the side of the road on Thanksgiving.

James Reyes told police Papini inflicted injuries on herself while she was staying with him, including beating herself to bruise and burning herself on her arms

When Papini was found she had ligaments to her body and self-inflicted injuries, including a swollen nose and a blurry ‘mark’ on her right shoulder. She had other bruises and rashes on many parts of her body, ligature marks on her wrists and ankles, and burns on her left forearm.

Her signature blond hair had been cut.

Papini’s antics eerily resembled those of the main character in Gillian Flynn’s hit thriller novel Gone Girl, which was later turned into a thriller starring Rosamund Pike as a disappearing woman.

Police said she made up the whole story to get attention and stayed with her ex-boyfriend for 22 days.

The mother of two convinced James Reyes, her ex-boyfriend, to pick her up and drive her to his Southern California apartment after telling him her husband Keith was “abusing” her.

Reyes, 37, previously confessed to the plot after being identified by DNA found on Sherri’s clothing through a family match.

He told police how he and Sherri dated and “loved” each other in 2006. She randomly contacted him again in 2016, he said, telling him her husband was abusing her.

Papini and Reyes then spoke on prepaid cell phones and arranged for her to run away for months before November 2, when he picked her up from Redding and started the alleged hoax.

The ex-boyfriend admitted to investigators that he thought their relationship would turn romantic once they got back to his apartment in Costa Mesa, but that never happened.

Instead, Sherri took over his bedroom and slept on the couch. She locked herself in the room, starved herself and cut her hair and started to injure herself.

Reyes said how she convinced him to brand her with a hot tool and then asked him to drive her north for seven hours, back to her home in Redding, on Nov. 24. He also said that Papini caused her self-inflicted injuries while she was staying with him.

He was unaware of the media storm that had ensued over the past three weeks because he had no TV, he said.

Keith said he was duped by his wife and later filed for divorce in April — two days after she pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping.

The couple married in 2009 and share two children, Tyler, 8, and Violet, 10.

In a statement earlier this year, Papini apologized for the pain she caused her family and friends.

“I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and deeply sorry for the pain I caused my family, my friends, all the good people who have needlessly suffered through my story, and those who have worked so hard to help me. .

“I will work for the rest of my life to make amends for what I have done,” Papini said in the statement, as reported by ABC10.

Papini had received psychiatric care since her return for anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder — more than $30,000 in treatment for which she charged a state victims’ compensation fund and which is now part of her refund.

She has to pay back $128.00 in disability benefits and a GoFundMe campaign that has raised more than $49,000 to help the family.

In their indictment, police described how Papini and her husband spent money donated to them by strangers on her therapy and improving their home.