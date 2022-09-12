Golnesa Gharachedaghi captures the spotlight in a sexy strapless dress after criticizing Lala Kent

Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi donned an eye-catching dress as she walked the red carpet at the summer spectacular fundraiser event in Beverly Hills on Saturday

The Selling Sunset star, 40, wore a sexy number that showcased her curves and looked gorgeous in her natural toned make-up.

The TV diva accessorized her look with a gold headband and a bedazzled red and black purse with a diamond encrusted money sign on the front of her handbag.

The pair was there to support Pump Rules personality Lala Kent, as the reality star received the Spirit of Sobriety Award, an honor bestowed to her for being open about her recovery journey

Her strapless dress also showcased her back tattoos as the star gracefully posed with her back to the cameras.

‘GG’s’ Shahs of Sunset co-star Reza Farahan accompanied her on the red carpet looking handsome in a gold printed buttoned down shirt, black slacks, a black jacket with gold trim, paired with black dress shoes.

The pair was there to support Pump Rules personality Lala Kent, as the reality star received the Spirit of Sobriety Award, an honor bestowed to her for being open about her recovery journey.

‘Without my sobriety I’m nothing,’ she revealed. ‘It comes before my daughter. It comes before my family because, without it, I’m not a functioning person.’

The Brent Shapiro Foundation was created by famed attorney Robert Shapiro and his wife, Linell, whose son tragically died of a drug overdose in 2005. The foundation provides programs and tools to prevent substance abuse issues in youths.

GG’s support for Lala may come as a surprise as the star has publicly criticized Lala for her split with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

GG first weighed in on Lala and Randall’s Oct. 2021 split after Lala candidly opened up about Randall’s alleged infidelity during an interview. ‘If someone (Randall) is being their authentic-self and it’s all being referred to as ‘red flags’,’ GG commented on an Instagram post featuring the interview, ‘why does the person (Lala) wait until they’ve experienced so many of these ‘red flags’ before they walk away?’

‘Just saying,’ the comment continued. ‘Walk away and stop complaining unless you’re ready to take accountability for choosing to stay after the first ‘red flag’ because all of this press/media s–t ain’t cute when it’s about the father of your child.’

Lala responded to the remark on Watch What Happens Live in January, telling host Andy Cohen that GG ‘knows nothing about what’s going on and how deep and dark and disgusting everything is.’

‘I just thought as someone who is a single mom,’ Lala added, ‘I would think you would take a pause and have compassion.’

Lala looked stunning at the event in orange.

A good trio: Lisa Vanderpump was seen posing with one of her Vanderpump Rules vets, 32-year-old Kent, who recently had a child, Ocean

Sleek style: Lisa wore all black in a smart suit with feathered sleeves that showed off her very slender figure as she wore her brunette hair down. Her shoes were black platform heels

The event at the Beverly Hilton hotel included musical guest Flo Rida and special guest performer Pia Toscano.

There were cocktails and dinner inside the famed International Ballroom.

Lisa is best known for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She also parlayed that fame into the show Vanderpump Rules.

Bravo to her: Kent stunning in a burnt orange sequined mini dress as she held up her award

Standing out in yellow: Stassi Schroeder was elegant as she wore a long dress

Aren’t they Vanderful? (L-R) Kent, Katie Maloney, Schroeder, and Vanderpump

More fun here: (L-R) Kent, Heather McDonald, Maloney, Ken Todd, Schroeder, and Vanderpump

Another Bravo beauty: Kathy Hilton is seen far left with her husband Richard Hilton and a pal

Also on the carpet was Kathy Hilton, also of RHOBH fame. She brought her husband with her Richard Hilton, who owns the real estate company Hilton & Highland.

Western theme: Blanca Blanco of Tale of Tails stunned in a lavender cowgirl hat and pink ombre dress with a red Valentino belt and pink high heels

A tribute: The Breaking the Mold author also paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II of England with a fan that showed the royal on paper money. The Queen died last week at age 96. Her son Charles has ascended to become King Charles

The mother of Paris Hilton looked chic in a black outfit and heels with her blonde hair down.

Blanca Blanco of Tale of Tails stunned in a lavender cowgirl hat and pink ombre dress with a red Valentino belt and pink high heels.

The Breaking the Mold author also paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II of England with a fan that showed the royal on paper money.

The Queen died last week at age 96. Her son Charles has ascended to become King Charles.

Elizabeth II was Queen of the United Kingdom from 1952 until her death on September 8, 2022.

Her reign of 70 years and 214 days was the longest of any British monarch and the second-longest recorded of any monarch of a sovereign country.

Another bright spot at the event was Kelly LeBrock.

The 62-year-old iconic actress was a supermodel who worked for Vogue and Revlon before becoming an actress.

Yee-haw time! The Weird Science star was seen with a man who also had a hat on

She showed plenty of flesh: Bai Ling, who was on the cover of Playboy almost 20 years ago, is seen in white cut out dress

She starred in the huge hits Weird Science with Val Kilmer then she was the title star of The Women In Red with Gene Wilder.

Kelly also was known for her high profile marriage to actor Steven Seagal whom she worked with on the hit film Hard To Kill.

The siren was also in Hard Bounty and Wrongfully Accused in the 1990s.

She sure can sing! Pia Toscano, who performed at the event, had on a plunging black dress that sparkled

He was the one who hosted the shindig: Mario Lopez was seen with wife Courtney Mazza

And in 2005 she had a pivotal role in the cult classic Zerophilia which was directed by Martin Kurland and produced by Robert (Bob) Shober.

Pia Toscano, who performed at the event, had on a plunging black dress that sparkled.

Also seen were the hosts of the evening.

Linell Shapiro looked elegant in white as she put her arm around Bob S