Golfer who hit hole-in-one sues club after it REFUSED to give him $53,000 Ford F-150 it promised

An Arkansas man is suing a country club after hitting a hole-in-one at a golf tournament and not getting the 2022 Ford truck promised to him as a prize.

Austin Clagett competed in what was advertised as the ‘Tournament of the Century’ at the Morrilton Country Club in hopes of winning the 2022 Ford F-150 4×4 Supercrew, valued at $53,395.

However, according to the civil suit for breach of contract filed in Faulkner County, after Clagett hit the ace on the 10th hole, the club refused to surrender the ace, citing insurance reasons.

Andrew Norwood of Denton & Zachary, Clagett’s attorney, spoke to DailyMail.com and called the whole situation “very strange.”

Norwood said: “The most important thing we’ve discovered since we filed the charges is that there doesn’t seem to be any insurance. I don’t care if it’s there or not. Mr Clagett has not made a deal with an insurance company. He made a deal with the country club.”

He says Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton claims they weren’t aware of the promotion, but claims they were tagged by the country club in a now-deleted Facebook post about the giveaway and even “liked” the post.

Norwood says he “guarantees” the club just didn’t think anyone could reach the hole-in-one.

“I’m 36, I’ve played golf all my life, I’ve never hit a hole-in-one. My client has been playing all his life, it’s his first hole-in-one.’

The attorney adds that Clagett played in this tournament specifically to try and win the truck and claimed it was promoted in several golfer Facebook groups. The club’s manager, Norwood says, even told him to come play when he called about the promotion at a rate of $375 per team.

He sent us a Facebook message with the following message: ‘Do you need a good excuse to play in the Century Tournament on October 8 and 9? Here’s a big red reason to! Our local dealer Jay Hodge Ford gave us a truck to give away to the first person to make a hole-in-one at the designated giveaway.”

Norwood describes Clagett, who is a sales representative for MSE Distributing on his LinkedIn page, as a local lad, saying that “a bad thing happened to a good boy.”

In a statement, Norwood said both Morrilton Country Club and Jay Hodge Ford “want to drop the deal. If they wouldn’t pay when Mr. Clagett got a hole-in-one, they shouldn’t have offered the deal.”

Jay Hodge Ford claimed in a statement that Norwood said they were unaware of the promotion and did not have the lead time to get insurance for the truck.

“Unbeknownst to us, Morrilton Country Club promoted that this new truck would be available as a winning prize at the event, despite our agreement that it would be for display purposes only. Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton would like to sincerely apologize to the community for this misunderstanding and we look forward to serving everyone in the future.”

The lawsuit is seeking damages worth the same price as the truck, asking the defendants to cover attorneys’ fees and court costs.